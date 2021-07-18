Thunderstorm forecast prompts red flag warning for North Bay mountains

A red flag warning for the Bay Area's drought-parched hills and mountains remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Thunderstorms could bring some moisture but also the potential for dry lightning and increased fire danger for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz mountains, the National Weather Service said.

The thunderstorms are most likely Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon, and could also bring gusty and erratic winds.

The red flag warning is effective from 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.