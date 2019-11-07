{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday morning outages black out 5,000 customers in west Napa

Some 4,700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Browns Valley and northwest Napa lost their power shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday due to an apparent equipment failure, utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

Everyone had their power back by 7 a.m., Contreras.

Around 7:15 a.m., 487 customers lost power in north Napa, also because of equipment failure, Contreras said.

It appears that the two outages were related, she said.

