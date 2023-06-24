Nothing makes a first impression like a giant tiki sculpture.

A more than 25-foot-tall replica of such art is what’s currently greeting visitors at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville.

The statue is just one of more than 400 tiki-related items on display for the museum’s new exhibit “Tiki Dreams.”

Yet this show is about much more than just Mai Tais and swizzle sticks. According to museum Executive Director Laura Rafaty, Tiki Dreams depicts “how California’s iconic tiki lounges and restaurants, including many in the Bay Area, inspired a global art and design movement.”

She said the idea came to mind after talking with colleagues at the Disney Family Museum in San Francisco who had presented very popular tiki-themed exhibits and programs.

Rafaty then paired that idea with the connection between tiki culture and World War II veterans, many of whom live on the same property as the museum at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

“Tiki is so many different things to so many different people,” she said. “I thought it was a real natural,” to create a tiki exhibit in Yountville, she said.

Rafaty’s best decision could have been connecting with tiki experts Otto and Baby Doe von Stroheim, of Alameda.

The couple produces Tiki Oasis, billed as “the longest-running festival in the world for lovers of island lifestyle and purveyors of Polynesian pop.”

According to Rafaty and Otto von Stroheim, tiki is an art, design and cultural movement dating back to the pre-World War II era, “when visionary California restaurateurs created lavish tiki rooms evoking mysterious exotic lands, and which saw growing interest when soldiers brought home souvenirs from the South Pacific, and commercial air travel to Hawaii became common.”

Tiki style carried over into other areas of popular culture, including residential and commercial architecture, cuisine, cinema, theater, music, fashion, fine and graphic arts, and housewares, they explained.

Much of the history of the golden age of tiki was written in the Golden State, in tiki lounges from Southern California’s Don the Beachcomber to iconic Bay Area outposts like Trader Vic’s and the Tonga Room, said Rafaty.

This exhibition, curated by the von Stroheims, "illustrates California’s leading role in creating and defining tiki as an American pop-culture phenomenon, showcasing artifacts from Northern California tiki bars and restaurants, many of which have never been exhibited before.”

Some of the artifacts include original wooden tiki carvings, furniture, menus, matchbooks, mugs, album covers, dishware, a vintage Trader Vic’s neon sign and an animatronic bird reminiscent of Disneyland’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

Iconic restaurants that have dedicated displays include the Zombie Village of Oakland, Trader Vic’s of Oakland and San Francisco, The Tonga Room of San Francisco, Skipper Kent’s in San Francisco, the Lanai in San Mateo, The Tropicana Village in San Jose, and The Islander in Stockton.

Works by contemporary tiki artists, “celebrating the movement’s enduring influence and exciting future,” are also featured.

Rafaty said one of the challenges of presenting an exhibit about tiki culture included being mindful of cultural appropriation. A sign at the start of the exhibition states that the artifacts do not intend to represent the history, people or cultures of Indigenous Pacific Islanders. Some of the artifacts may contain imagery or text that is considered sexist, racist or otherwise offensive by today's standards.

"We do not support these dated views but present them in a historical context,” Rafaty said.

Unlike some museum shows, the exhibit will also evolve over time, she noted.

Monthly events featuring speakers from the worlds of art, design and mixology will accompany the exhibition, including curated tastings showcasing current tiki bars from the Bay Area. New items could be added to the displays.

And for those who can’t visit in person, a companion exhibition in a virtual gallery invites the community to share their favorite tiki art, décor and memories.

Fittingly, the Napa Valley Museum store has been restocked with tiki-themed gifts including mugs, shirts, barware, posters, books and more.

Tiki Dreams ends Dec. 31. Rafaty noted that some of the artwork on display will be for sale at the end of the show.

Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon Now on display through Dec. 31 Napa Valley Museum 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville 707-944-0500 napavalleymuseum.org Wednesday–Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Closed Monday-Tuesday

PHOTOS: New "Tiki Dreams" exhibit at the Napa Valley Museum