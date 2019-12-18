Tim Foley, who served as St. Helena’s interim police chief from October 2018 through October 2019, died of a heart attack this week during a trip to Paris, France.
Foley spent 33 years with the San Francisco Police Department before becoming police chief in Nevada City in 2014. He later took on a one-year assignment as interim chief of the St. Helena Police Department following the resignation of William Imboden.
City Manager Mark Prestwich said that after leaving St. Helena, Foley “looked forward to devoting more time to traveling and teaching.”
“He will be missed and we are grateful for his contributions to St. Helena,” Prestwich said.
During his tenure in St. Helena, Foley prioritized community engagement, holding monthly “Cup with a Cop” meet-and-greets at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and emphasizing issues like traffic and pedestrian safety.
Foley specialized in officer training and told the Star he always tried to get communities more involved in their policing.
“That’s something I’ve been involved with my whole career,” he told the Star in October 2018.