Timberhill, Napa Oaks, Foster Road residents oppose intensive homebuilding in Napa's future general plan

“The fact it's been before the City Council before, and the City Council has twice turned this down based on the recommendations of people living in the area, is enough for me to say there shouldn't be a third time,” she said.

Perhaps the most energetic push for greater land protection has grown around Timberhill Park, where neighbors quickly organized an action group after the city in February issued a proposed land-use map that could change the zoning of the area. Currently designated a “resource area” with no more than one home allowed per 20 acres, Timberhill's environs would have been mapped for “very low density” housing – allowing one or two residences per acre.

Residents appeared in force to oppose a rezoning at the general plan committee's meeting in February – the body's last before the coronavirus pandemic forced government meetings and other assemblies onto the internet the following month – and then created a website, a sign campaign and an email list to keep up pressure on Napa officials to keep open space open. A report compiled by the group and submitted to the city also outlined the natural features in the area, as well as the various conservation easements created since 1970.