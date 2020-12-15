'Time to stay close to home.' San Mateo County begs visitors to steer clear in pandemic

With coronavirus lockdown orders in force across most of the San Francisco Bay Area, San Mateo County has become a magnet for shoppers, diners and others looking to get out of the house.

"I mean, there's nothing open in Alameda right now and we wanted to get together with family so here we are, decided to meet up in San Mateo," said Bilquis Ayar, KTVU reported.

But San Mateo County officials aren't thrilled by the development.

"We are in a public health crisis with alarming rates of COVID-19 transmission," County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"While we absolutely support our local businesses serving our local community, we do not want non-essential travel and non-essential activities, such as crossing counties for an outdoor restaurant or salon," Callagy said, according to the publication.

"This is the time to stay close to home," he said, the Chronicle reported.

Soaring COVID-19 cases are filling hospitals and ICUs across California, forcing some counties to reinstate stay-home orders. In the Bay Area, San Mateo, Napa and Solano counties are not yet under lockdown.

But only San Mateo is surrounded by counties with stay-home orders.