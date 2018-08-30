Ken Burkhart doesn’t let a little thing like a broken leg slow him down.
On June 20, Burkhart, the teacher/principal/superintendent of the Pope Valley Union Elementary School District fell down the stairs while carrying laundry at his Lake Berryessa home. He broke his left tibia and fibula.
But Burkhart isn’t sitting on the couch with his leg up. There’s too much to do.
It doesn’t get much smaller than Pope Valley School, home to about 32 families and 58 students.
A single school within its own district, the kindergarten-eight-grade campus is located about 50 minutes from Napa and 20 minutes from St. Helena at 6200 Pope Valley Road between the eastern mountains of Napa Valley and Lake Berryessa.
Founded in the 1800s, the school district originally was a union of five schoolhouses spread throughout the area. Today it’s just the one campus.
The district has always been independent, Burkhart said. “There are actually a lot of small school districts" in the Central Valley and Northern California.
Grades at Pope Valley Elementary are combined: kindergarten and first grade, second to fourth, fifth and sixth, and seventh and eighth.
After finishing eighth grade, most students will attend high school in St. Helena or Middletown in Lake County.
Each combined class has 14 to 15 kids in it, Burkhart said. There are a total of 13 staff members including six teachers. A number of those employees work part time.
“It’s like a family,” he said. “Everyone really enjoys coming to work, and the kids enjoy coming to school here.”
Burkhart said one common question he gets is if it’s hard to teach combined classes.
“It requires skill, education, patience, practice,” he said.
“I consider myself an expert in rural education, but I’m always learning.”
The principal said he likes working in a rural environment.
“I know everybody, and everybody knows me. Some people consider it a bad thing," but not this community. "Everyone loves each other.”
He previously taught in large schools, he said. With rural education, “I just found a niche. You just like it or you don’t. You have to adapt very quickly. There are a lot of people who can’t handle it,” including both teachers and families, he said.
But the personal nature of such a community really speaks to him, Burkhart said. “I love it here. It’s great.”
There are always challenges with combination classes and smaller schools, he said.
For example, “Sometimes our challenges are getting places,” he said. Geographically, “It’s an hour each way no matter what. We don’t have the Boys and Girls club out here. We do our own after-school program. But we do the best we can.”
“Sometimes vendors don’t want to work with us because we’re too small,” Burkhart said. Some products we’d want are expensive. But I’ve become very adept at leveraging and working” to get what the school needs. For example, the school recently got a new 3-D printer.
Pope Valley Elementary is in the middle of a $2.5 million renovation funded by a local Measure A bond. “We’re real excited,” said Burkhart.
“This remodel is so radical for the school. The classrooms have not been touched since they were built in 1983," he said.
“The community takes pride in the school and the community nature of the school and we need to have modern facility,” he said. "It was time."
School closed on May 18 and students will not return to campus until Tuesday, Sept. 4. But they won’t miss out on any instruction time. The school year will continue until June 14.
Some work had already been completed, including playground equipment replaced in 2017 with help from a Kiwanis Club in Napa.
The first phase includes remodeling the main classroom building (which had three classrooms) and converting an office and staff room into a fourth classroom.
It also includes a complete tear-down of interior space, replacing electrical, plumbing and data and phone lines. New siding, HVAC, lighting, roof resurfacing, flooring, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom, basketball courts, trees, technology upgrades with multi-touch interactive displays, safety and security upgrades will be implemented.
For improved safety and security, other upgrades include adding electronic door locks with managed access control and remote locking for emergencies, tinted classroom windows capable of stopping rocks and bricks, new fencing/gates for better access control, burglar and fire alarm upgrades and an upgraded speaker system with visual alerts for emergency notification.
“We are very isolated out here,” said Burkhart. “If there is an incident out here it could take as much as a half hour” before law enforcement arrives.
A second phase will include a new modular building with new classroom, library and restrooms for student and staff. A third phase includes modernizing the school office and resource room.
“The amount of work really is amazing,” Burkhart said.
Months from now, this round of physical work at Pope Valley Elementary school will eventually end but that doesn’t mean the school won't continue to evolve.
“This is a school, it’s a society,” he said. “It’s always changing and improving.” Whether facilities or curriculum, “There is always more to be done.”