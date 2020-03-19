Tips to safely shop at grocery stores in the coronavirus age

If you aren't sure you're going to buy something, don't pick it up. Try reading the label without touching the item if you can.

Many stores supply wipes for handles on carts and baskets -- if that's available, use it before you begin shopping.

Wash your hands

Do this before and after you go to the store! We know lots of people don't experience symptoms until they've been infected for up to two weeks, so even those who don't feel sick could be contagious. To protect yourself and other people at the store, head there with clean hands, and resist touching your face.

Wearing gloves to the store may be helpful, but it does not exempt shoppers from avoiding face-touching and other behavior that could spread the virus. Remember, gloves can carry germs just like skin can -- the rules still apply.

Keep your distance

Trips to two Bay Area grocery stores this morning confirmed what we all suspected: It's pretty hard to stay 6 feet away from everyone at a crowded grocery store.