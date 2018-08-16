A Yountville restaurant under development by a famed home-furnishings firm has a green light to offer full table service – after cutting its seating by a third in order to fit its limited parking space into town zoning rules.
In a change of business model, RH, the high-end furniture retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is lowering the total seat count from 124 to 84 for its wine collective and tasting room Ma(i)sonry and the upcoming companion restaurant RH Gallery.
Combined with a switch from having diners place orders at a counter to full table service, the move has led the Town Council to issue permits for the eatery, an addition to the existing Ma(i)sonry that opened at 6711 Washington St. six years ago in a restored stone building dating to 1904.
Yountville’s review of RH Gallery has stretched out for four years amid worries about vehicle congestion in a vacation getaway of only 3,000 full-time residents – and possible disruption of daily life for residents of a townhouse community that shares a driveway with the wine room and restaurant.
But by agreeing to fewer seats, RH Gallery’s planners overcame the remaining objections, winning approval from all five council members last week.
In a plan change filed with the town in May, RH offered to cut restaurant seating from 62 to 54, and to provide only 30 seats in its tasting room instead of 62.
The reduced seat count also allows RH to move away from its original plan for “limited-service” dining, in which visitors would place orders at the register before being served at their tables, to a full-service format. Yountville zoning rules require a higher ratio of parking spaces to seats at table-service restaurants: one vehicle slot for every three seats, compared to one per five seats for less formal eateries.
The expanded restaurant and wine room will be required to provide room for 39 cars – 26 assigned to RH Gallery and 13 to Ma(i)sonry – all on two on-site lots. All guests would enter through a driveway north of the RH property and park at the back, away from Washington Street.
Reducing the seating and providing full table service should lower the number of visitors to the RH block by an average of 68 percent per day – 486 patrons versus 1,240 – with a corresponding cut in vehicle and truck trips, Dave Stanchuk, the company’s chief real estate and development officer, told council members.
RH originally won town approval in 2015 to build an eatery, but then changed tack with a new layout containing more than 180 combined seats for its food and wine service – a size that drew the ire of some living at the Burgundy Commons townhomes directly north. Amid complaints about worsening traffic and noise in the north Yountville neighborhood, the company in early 2017 pulled back its plans shortly before a scheduled Town Council vote.
A revised proposal passed council muster in September when RH agreed to conditions that included less seating, shorter hours and a ban on food service in its tasting room, although Ma(i)sonry was permitted to offer wine servings larger than the 2-ounce tasting size.