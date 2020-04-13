Today's pandemic slows Napa's planning for the next 20 years

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Add the General Plan to the list of city projects impacted by the novel coronavirus.

A community workshop and follow-up survey on the land use draft plan scheduled for March and an Advisory Committee meeting scheduled in April were early casualties, key parts of the nearly two-year-long timeline that governs the General Plan.

Rather than stall progress entirely, Mike Walker, a senior city planner, said the survey will now go out some time in mid-April, ahead of the community workshop, which will take place once social distancing guidelines have been relaxed.

The survey will be published on the General Plan website and links will be sent via its newsletter and the city’s social media channels. Respondents will be asked to consider their own neighborhood – how it could be improved and what could be expanded upon -- as well as rethink how large corridors like Jefferson, Soscol and Trancas streets could be redeveloped to allow for more density and more varied use.

Napa’s General Plan will chart the city's course for the next 20 years. The arrival of COVID-19 has sparked dialogue about the preparation of cities in responding to crises.