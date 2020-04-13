Today's pandemic slows Napa's planning for the next 20 years

Add the General Plan to the list of city projects impacted by the novel coronavirus.
A community workshop and follow-up survey on the land use draft plan scheduled for March and an Advisory Committee meeting scheduled in April were early casualties, key parts of the nearly two-year-long timeline that governs the General Plan.
Rather than stall progress entirely, Mike Walker, a senior city planner, said the survey will now go out some time in mid-April, ahead of the community workshop, which will take place once social distancing guidelines have been relaxed.
The survey will be published on the General Plan website and links will be sent via its newsletter and the city’s social media channels. Respondents will be asked to consider their own neighborhood – how it could be improved and what could be expanded upon -- as well as rethink how large corridors like Jefferson, Soscol and Trancas streets could be redeveloped to allow for more density and more varied use.
Napa’s General Plan will chart the city's course for the next 20 years. The arrival of COVID-19 has sparked dialogue about the preparation of cities in responding to crises.
“There are elements of the general plan that deal with emergency services, and we traditionally think more about things like fires, earthquakes, and other catastrophic events like that, but we hadn’t really looked at something like this,” Walker said. “I think this gives us an opportunity to address some of that.”
Coronavirus’ legacy will also bring the idea of “health in all policies” to the forefront, he said. The approach asks officials to evaluate all decisions through the lens of their impact on the wellbeing of Napans.
One key issue is Napa’s severe housing shortage, specifically for low- or moderate-income residents.
“There is a crying need for housing in Napa. We have that need now and we’re going to continue to have that need,” said Chuck Shinnamon, the chairman of the General Plan Advisory Committee.
Dyett & Bhati Urban and Regional Planners, the Bay Area consultancy firm hired by the city to spearhead the process, is funded through a contract approved by City Council in May 2018, so its budget isn’t threatened by any economic shortfall that results from COVID-19, Walker said.
Walker added that if the virus forces the delay of public gatherings for much longer than anticipated and pushes the timeline “way beyond” what’s been budgeted for, the city “may have to tweak that a little bit.”
Public participation is key to the creation of a new general plan, Shinnamon says, asking residents to remain engaged through the survey.
“We really want to have a broad community dialogue,” he said. “I’m hoping that once this ‘shelter in place’ order is lifted and we’re actually able to see each other and have a cup of coffee together that we can start having those community meetings again and to have folks come and share their thoughts and respond to what we’re talking about."
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.