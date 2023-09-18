They came for the heirloom tomatoes — and stayed to learn how to save their seeds.

Sunday afternoon’s Tomatoganza! in Napa was a food fair with a difference. As visitors outside the Oxbow Public Market sampled several dozen varieties of tomatoes – from Blue Beauty to Honeysuckle and Barry’s Crazy Cherry – they also received a lesson in harvesting the seeds that allow unique and local produce to live on.

While those attending Tomatoganza! could get familiar with more colorful and flavorful tomatoes far removed from the supermarket, the festival’s organizer hoped to get more Napans not only enjoying local produce, but helping to propagate them.

“These farms grow food that is adapted to our county, and they’re really great for us to eat and to save the seeds from,” said Lauren D. Muscatine, a co-founder of the Napa County Seed Library.

At booths set up beside the First Street market building, growers from Napa and Sonoma counties presented cubes and slices of their tomato crop – larger beefsteak varieties and bite-size cherry tomatoes – while curious spectators nibbled the samples. The cocktail toothpicks on which the tomato bites were serve doubled as ballots as visitors dropped them into one of three cups at each booth – playfully marked with smiling, neutral or frowning emojis.

Later in the event, many of those who had been impromptu tomato judges became the students.

Standing behind a countertop and an improvised sink, Muscatine joined grower Jai Bird of the Hope Acre farm in Sebastopol to teach the audience how to turn this season’s tomato crop into next season’s. One technique the duo demonstrated requires little more than a few paper towels, masking tape and a marking pen to allow seeds squeezed from a tomato cultivar to be dried, identified and then planted or given away.

Bird, like other growers at Sunday’s event, upheld the value of preventing localized and often obscure types of vegetables and fruit from being lost.

“I’ve been growing them since I’ve been knee-high to a beanpole,” she said. “I’m hoping we can tell more people that there’s more to tomatoes; there’s almost 1,000 varieties of them, and I had no idea until I started farming them four years ago.”

“If all else fails, the seeds will survive and we can start over.”

“It is of the utmost importance to secure our food (supply),” added Emily Major, who brought to the event nearly a rainbow’s worth of tomatoes in different hues and sizes from Major Family Farms in Napa. “I think the free seeds, the free gardening, the free education is super important.”

Tomatoganza! is the latest project mounted by the Napa County Seed Library, which Muscatine co-founded in the spring of 2020 when supplies of store-bought seeds and starter plants shriveled early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Seed Library can exchange plant seeds at no charge, similarly to books offered through Little Free Libraries. The nonprofit oversees five “seed libraries” in Napa, St. Helena and Angwin, and also hosts weekly community seed exchange booth at farmers’ markets.

The seed libraries encourage Napans to grow and conserve plant that already thrive in the local climate, and allows growers to learn what plans are adapted to local conditions in ways impossible with store-bought seeds, according to Seed Library members.

“If someone has grown a certain type of tomato here in Napa Valley for 10 years and that tomato tastes just delicious, it’s got the genetic material that has been adapted to this particular climate and that’s special,” Muscatine told the Napa Valley Register in 2020.

Growers also have used the seed depositories to exchange a variety of other food plants and flowers, from beans, carrots and zucchini to sunflowers and hibiscus.

The Seed Library settled on tomatoes as the focus of the Napa event because of the wide popularity of the fruit, and also the relative ease of home cultivation compared to other plants that may require careful hybridization or even grafting.

“Most gardeners, when they get started are drawn to some type of tomato,” Muscatine said Thursday ahead of the event. “Although they can have problems with certain diseases, the successes are completely satisfying. People can cultivate to get new varieties going in their own backyards through open pollination, not hybridization.”

That ease of access to the world of gardening and seed saving also was on the mind of another Tomatoganza! grower – Teresa Kao, garden manager for The French Laundry in Yountville.

“Tasting fresh local produce and getting people excited about it is always great,” she said. “I want people to appreciate the abundance and diversity of what we have here in the valley, and maybe inspired to become home gardeners. I think anybody coming across this produce will be inspired to look for it, and hopefully to grow it themselves.”

How to save tomato seeds The Napa County Seed Library offers this method of using paper towels to save seeds from tomatoes, as demonstrated during Tomatoganza! on Sunday in Napa. • Select the best tomato based on color, taste and healthy plant growth. • Collect paper towels, a marking pen and masking tape. • Slice the tomato in half crosswise to expose the seeds. • Squeeze the tomato to spread the seeds on top of a few layers of paper towel. • Write information about the seed on the masking tape (tomato variety, original source, year saved). • Fold the paper towel over and place it in a dark, dry place where circulating airflow can allow it to fully dry out. A baking rack, dehydrator or unheated oven works well for this purpose. • When the seeds dry out, you can remove the seeds and store them in a small jar or sealable bag, or plant the seeds directly into the soil by cutting strips of the paper towel and lightly covering them with soil in the place where you want them to grow.

