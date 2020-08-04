Too many bills, too little time: Why COVID-19 has California Democrats feuding

Even then, the senators said they had too many bills.

Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, said he had to decide how to fit as many of the 43 bills referred to his Senate Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development, into nine hours of committee time as possible.

"I've never not heard a bill. It's a very uncomfortable position for me to be in," Glazer said. "It is a factor of how much time is available to hear as many as I can. That's my goal. To hear as many bills as possible with the time that's been allotted.

Assembly members have rejected that argument. Instead, they say Senate chairs failed to communicate why certain bills -- some of which aren't related to COVID-19 or other urgent priorities -- made the cut and others were tossed out.

Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, said during a July 27 hearing that because the Senate had not scheduled two of his bills, he would not weigh in on a Senate proposal his committee was considering.

"There's been real mixed messages from the state Senate on how we're prioritizing legislation during a public health crisis that's unprecedented," Gray said. "As of today ... I won't be supporting any SBs at this time until we can get some rational agreement with our colleagues on how to move forward during this public health crisis."