TOP STORIES OF 2022: NO. 10

Top 10 2022 - No. 10 - Napa Valley's wine and tourism industry have a wild year

From the Top 10 Stories of 2022 series
  • 0
Shafer Vineyards vineyard shot

Shafer Vineyards is located in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley, and was recently sold to the South Korean Shinsegae Group.

 Russ Widstrand photo, courtesy of Shafer Vineyards

Napa's wine and tourism industries had a rollercoaster of a year in 2022, with good news and bad, some operations proving their resiliency while others sputtered, and a slew of sales and mergers. You'd be right in thinking it was a year like many others, but the lifting fog of the pandemic made the comings and goings of the valley's most prominent industries seem a bit more vital. 

On the good end, Napa’s tourism industry appears to be bouncing back from the nadirs of the pandemic.  

By May, hotels had nearly recovered to reach their pre-pandemic profits levels.

According to Smith Travel Research, between January and October, demand for Napa Valley hotel rooms grew by almost 17% over 2021. And to the end of November, the Napa Valley Welcome Center greeted over 105,000 visitors, up from 77,000 in 2021.

“This is due to the strength of the Napa Valley brand on the world stage,” said Linsey Gallagher, President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “Napa Valley is a rural four-season destination that lends itself naturally to social distancing and al fresco experiences.”

Linsey Gallagher

Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

Gallagher remains optimistic that tourists will continue to choose Napa Valley as a vacation destination.

On a more sour note, a few big names in the industry were accused of behaving badly.

In November, Napa Valley vintner Tuck Beckstoffer, son of famed Napa grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, was ordered to repay more than $5 million in damages to Amulet Estate, Napa Val and PGF Family Court for diverting company money to fund his exorbitant lifestyle. 

Tuck Beckstoffer

Tuck Beckstoffer, seen with his wife Boo in 2016, faces a $5.1 million judgment after an arbitrator supported his former business partners in Tuck Beckstoffer Wines (now Amulet Estate) in their claim that he misspent company funds on personal expenses.

Those purchases, according to legal documents, included luxury cars, chartered private jets, and a Meadowood Napa Valley resort membership.   

The same month, Carlo Trinchero, of Trinchero Family Estates, was arrested by Napa County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of illegal gun and ammunition possession by a convicted felon.

A search warrant was obtained after sheriffs received a tip that Trinchero was in possession of firearms. The search turned up more than a dozen firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle and multiple cases of ammunition and magazines, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

According to a restraining order, Trinchero was barred from owning firearms as a result of a 2016 arrest where he was booked on a domestic violence arrest after assaulting his partner and a paramedic at their St. Helena home in which he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation.

Beyond this, the year saw a number of winery and vineyard sales and acquisitions, most notably the sales of two prominent Napa Valley wineries to foreign luxury brands.

Stags Leap District’s Shafer Vineyards was sold to South Korean-based retail company Shinsegae in February for $250 million. Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena announced its sale to French holding multinational company Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in June.

Elias Fernandez and the Shafers, Shafer Vineyards

Shafer winemaker Elias Fernandez, Shafer president Doug Shafer, and Shafer chairman John Shafer. Despite the purchase of the business, Doug and Fernandez are remaining on-staff.

Bill Foley expanded his wine empire when he purchased Silverado Vineyard from the Disney Miller family for an estimated $150 million and most recently, Seven Stones Winery was purchased by an unidentified multi-national corporation.

840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena

Check out Napa County’s most expensive home sold in November. The home (which includes Seven Stones Winery and Vineyard) is located at 840-844 Meadowood Lane in St. Helena. It sold for $34 million.

Robert Nicholson, a principal at International Wine Associates, a mergers and acquisitions advisory boutique, called the year’s transactions, “business as usual.” He said, “Overseas companies want to buy flagship properties in the Napa Valley.”

While the strengthening of the dollar brought strong interest from overseas companies this year, Nicholson predicted, “if interest rates continue to rise, we’re going to see a slowdown in transactions going on,“ but noted “there’s always lots of churning going on (in Napa Valley).”

You can reach Danielle Wilde at 707-256-2212 or dwilde@napanews.com.

Wine Industry Reporter

Danielle Wilde is the Napa Valley Register wine industry reporter. She also reports on news from Napa Valley College and the city of Calistoga.

