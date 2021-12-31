Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 1: Napa County hammered by historic drought

Napa County in 2021 faced not only the second year of a two-year drought, but a drought of historic proportions.
The county has gone longer without normal rainfall, such as the seven-year span from 1927 through 1933 or the six-year span from 1987 through 1992. But the present one-two punch packed a virtually unprecedented wallop.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Napa State Hospital received 10.24 inches of rain during the 2021 water year that ended this past September. That follows 12.19 inches for the previous rainy season. An average rain year tops 25 inches.
Two consecutive years with so little rainfall has happened only one other time — 1976 through 1977 — in weather records dating back to pioneer days.
All of this hit with devastating results in 2021. Water hauling trucks became a common sight as some wells away from the Napa Valley floor stopped producing.
Rural resident Dan Mufson in July said he has several neighbors in the Atlas Peak area with shaky water supplies. He summed up the worry for those who depend on wells: “Is this the day it’s going to fail?”
The Napa County Planning Commission in September turned down a request for Kelly Fleming Wines to have more visitors at its winery near Calistoga. One reason was the neighbors worried about falling groundwater levels.
“We’re absolutely terrified,” resident Michele Verdeille told the commission.
Groundwater modeling for the winery’s visitation increase request was based on 2010 data and 30-year average, instead of looking to the future, Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said.
St. Helena saw its local Bell Canyon Reservoir drop to well below half of its capacity. The city called on residents to cut water use by 30%.
“While I’m wary of throwing around words like 'crisis' and 'emergency' as we just now emerge from a year of dealing with COVID-19, it is critical that everyone understands the severity of the current drought conditions in Napa County,” City Councilperson Anna Chouteau wrote in June.
The city of Napa’s twin water sources of local Lake Hennessey and the State Water Project helped it weather the drought. Still, the city decided to cut water use by 20% and limited how much city water could be trucked to rural residents.
"We’ve got to be proactive to what we do and make sure we are not letting ourselves get into an extreme situation as we go forward,” city Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said.
Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, American Canyon and Yountville all took water conservation steps. All had to consider not only the two-year drought but the possibility of another dry winter ahead.
“There is really a call to action tonight. We’re really hoping our customers can buy into the program and help us achieve our goal,” American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley told the City Council in July.
Wine grapes are the lifeblood of Napa County’s agricultural and tourist-based economy. And water is the lifeblood for crops.
Garrett Buckland of Premiere Viticulture Services said grapes are a very drought-tolerant crop. Lots of growers are bringing to bear their experiences on how to make due with less water from the last drought, he said in September.
Somerston Estate in St. Helena turned to technology. General Manager Craig Becker described how using aerial mapping and neutron probes cut down on the property’s water use.
Drones flying above the vineyards gauge foliage color and vigor. Probes in the soil register just how much water is available to the vines.
"We now are able to be more precise with our actions, irrigation, crop yield management, canopy management, sampling, and eventually harvesting," said Becker said in November.
The drought hit wildlife hard also. Stretches of the Napa River and creeks in local hills went bone-dry during the summer.
Martin Perales, an environmental scientist with the Napa County Resource Conservation District, saw the drought’s effects.
“It’s looking pretty grim,” Perales said in September. “There are a lot of fish that are stranded and dying. I haven’t seen any steelhead that are dying. But I’ve seen California roach and three-spined stickleback.”
The Land Trust of Napa County owns vast stretches of wildlands for open space. Stewardship Program Manager Mike Palladini said drought-stressed vegetation produced fewer seeds and fruit for wildlife to eat. Dry creeks mean less water for wildlife to drink.
“Seasonal wetlands are getting so dry we are actually seeing a change in vegetation,” Palladini said in September.
There were bright spots, though. Rural Napa Valley Country Club golf course was green without guilt because it uses recycled Napa Sanitation District water.
“We don’t push our well very hard at all,” Napa Valley Country Club General Manager Ari Kreisler said in August. “We try to focus on recycled water as much as we can.”
NapaSan about a decade ago decided to increase recycled water use. It added 15 miles of pipe at a cost of $37 million and made $15 million in treatment plant upgrades.
The payoff came with the drought. Business parks, golf courses and vineyards along the pipe routes could use cleaned-up sewer wastewater for irrigation, though not for drinking.
“We’re glad we have the water available to serve our customers,” NapaSan General Manager Tim Healy said in August.
The only thing that can bust the drought is rain. Napa County saw rain aplenty during a wild weekend in late October. Napa State Hospital received 5.34 inches in 24 hours, the third highest one-day total recorded in records dating to 1893.
But you can’t bust a drought this deep in a day.
“No,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said after the storm. “It made quite a dent ... we’re in quite a deficit, but this is a big step. Think of it as a win, but one step forward after taking three steps back.”
Luckily, a rainy December followed.
What next summer looks like for residents and wildlife alike will hinge on how much rain falls in the coming few months. The heart of the rainy season is December into March.
Through the fits and starts of a slow emergence from COVID-19 restrictions, music and theater gradually returned to local stages and audiences.
After four years of allowing only medicinal cannabis sales in the city of Napa, adult-use retail sales will be opened up in the city next year.
Oscar Ortiz, chosen as Napa County's new sheriff in May, will run to retain his seat in 2022 against former Undersheriff Jon Crawford.
Napa County spent 2021 laying the groundwork for what could be a transportation future featuring plenty of roundabouts and — if all goes as pl…
A planned drive-thru restaurant — planned to be a Chick-fil-A and a Raising Cane's at different times — became the centerpiece of an effort to…
Students returned to Napa Valley Unified's campuses after months away due to COVID-19, but two schools are scheduled to close in 2022.
From water-dropping helicopters to vegetation management, Napa County upped its efforts in 2021 to try to prevent the next massive wildfire.
Napa's housing crisis has remained a pressing concern this year, particularly alongside the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More heads in beds — Napa County economy rebounds amidst COVID-19 in 2021.
Napa County in 2021 weathered a drought of historic proportions.
Recycled water is becoming a hot commodity amid the drought. Here's where it all starts.
Barry Eberling
Photos: Best of Napa Valley Register's Faces and Places
Jaxon Haggard is a big fan of our firefighters and police department in Napa.
Submitted photo
Liv Miller, Ella Christensen and Aldyn Martin horsing around at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association show at Valley Brook Equestrian Center in Napa on Oct. 10.
Submitted photo
Chloe Howard was a recent recipient of the Napa Sunrise Rotary Club Student of the Month. From left, are Sponsor Justin Gomez; NHS Assistant Principal Tom Lewis; Chloe's mother, Chloe Howard; Sponsor Denny Mosher; and President Brian Doughty.
Submitted photo
Mason Valencia and Jaxon Haggard visiting Train Town together.
Submitted photo
On Sept. 14, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) hosted their 6th annual golf tournament fundraiser at Eagle Vines Golf Club. Shown here from left are golfers Dan Cutright, NCL Board Member; Scott Sedgley, Napa City Mayor; Tom Fuller of Fuller & Sander Communications; and John Dunbar, Yountville Town Mayor.
Submitted photo
Community Projects volunteers getting ready for "Puttin' on the Glitz". From left, Gaylon Kastner, Suzanne Sanchez, and Ann Schmitz.
Submitted photo
Vichy Elementary School celebrated Halloween with their own version of a pumpkin patch.
Submitted photo
From left, Annie Yates, Kathy Tranmer, Marsha Franco and Barbara Wiggins show off their jack-o-lanterns during a recent pumpkin carving party.
Submitted photo
David and Andrew Peterson dressed as Elliott and E.T the extraterrestrial for Halloween.
Submitted photo
Dakota Hangman, 3, poses with pumpkins at Stanly Lane pumpkin patch in Napa.
Brittany Hangman
American Canyon's Sophia Valenti and daughter Abigail, 2, recently visited the Petaluma pumpkin patch.
Sophia Valenti
Maisie Kerr, 10 months, meets the pumpkins at Stanly Lane pumpkin patch in Napa.
Aura L Kerr
Bluebird box volunteers at Alston Park finished up recording the weekly progress of nesting birds. Looking forward to next year's season are Napa Solano Audubon members Liz Nicolaou, Marcy Lavender, President Mark Stephenson and Maggie Hall.
Submitted photo
A student from Calistoga Elementary School takes part in the Walk and Roll to School Day event on Oct. 6.
Submitted photo
Members of the Napa High School Tennis Team helped keep trash and plastics out of local waterway by participating in a cleanup of the Oxbow parking lots on Oct. 2 with the help of the Napa RCD. In total, they collected over 35 pounds of trash, recycling and compost. Pictured from left to right: Brianna Bulman, Ari Robinson, Julia Bui, Stefania Llamas, Kaelin Paringit, coach Marie Dolcini and Beau the rescue pup.
Submitted photo
Mr. and Mrs. Mo enjoying a day out at Hall Winery.
Mohan Mohnani photo
Local celebrity dog Tanner has recently gained notoriety at several wine tasting events!
Ben Donner photo
St. John's Lutheran School second grader Vince Wagner proudly displays the goodies he won during the Cake Walk, one of the most popular events at the school's annual carnival.
Submitted photo
The bike path at Stanley Ranch is now open. The Eagles Cycling Club send a big ‘thumbs up’ to the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, City of Napa Public Works, and Stanley Ranch Resort.
Submitted photo
William Spencer and Raylene Thompson enjoy Debbie Dean's paintings at the Open Studios event.
Submitted photo
Community Projects volunteers make sure all the toys and puzzles donations are complete. From left, Pauline Szotkowski and Sandra Pena.
Submitted photo
Brooke Hannaford Filary of Napa enjoying BottleRock with girlfriends who flew in from the Seattle area.
Submitted photo
Napa County Farm Bureau's 2021 Scholarship recipients: Benito Saldivar (Napa High School), Brandon Forgie (Saint Helena High School), Kaitlyn Glakeler (Saint Helena High School), Fernando Contreras (Napa High School), Troy Reed (Saint Helena High School), Liesl Wolf (Saint Helena High School), Ernesto Maldonado (Saint Helena High School), Valeria Heredia (Saint Helena High School), Harrison Wright (Vintage High School), Tania Echeverria (Saint Helena High School), and Alexa Hollister (Justin-Siena High School).
Submitted photo
Napa High School teacher Judy Christman poses with John McEnroe after his morning concert at Silverado Country Club on July 19.
Submitted photo
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition with the winning team for the Vine Trail's Month of Movement challenge. Team Silicon Valley Bank raised the most money, and Silicon Valley Bank's Steven Birer won most money raised by an individual.
Submitted photo
The Four Leaf Clovers 4-H Swine Group at the Napa Valley Town and Country Fair auction.
Submitted photo
The Napa Valley Horse Show took place at Skyline Park in Napa on June 12.
Submitted photo
Christopher and Johnny De Haro build a bicycle at the ACE Summer Program. Safe Routes to School (SRTS) provided campers with an opportunity to learn how to "Build a Bike."
Submitted photo
Anthony Rincon and a stuffed animal prize that was won for popping balloons at a Napa Expo game booth.
Submitted photo
A guided tour was held on July 27 at the the Las Flores Learning Garden at 4300 Linda Vista Ave. in Napa. The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County and the City of Napa are in partnership in developing this great community asset.
Submitted photo
For its Community Day on July 28, Alpha Omega winery’s entire production team from winemakers to interns harvested 670 pounds of organic produce at Mission Farm at St. John’s Lutheran Church, one of the largest providers for fresh, organic produce to the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank. From left are, Madi Niesen, Hector Flores, Melissa Paris, Eli Byron, Jose Juis Aguilar, Jackson Katz, Matt Brain, Martin Sierra Calderon, Dan Peters, Marisela Aguilar, Justin Butler, Shelby Thibodeaux and Carlos Medrano.
Submitted photo
Second grader and violin student, Max Read-Myers, performs with his teacher and reknowned klezmer violinist Cookie Segelstein at a backyard concert on June 27 under the auspices of E & M Presents. Also performing was acclaimed button accordionist Joshua Horowitz.
Photo by Fred Goldman
The Meadows of Napa Valley hosted an outdoor social gathering on Aug. 12 for community residents and visitors, featuring live jazz performances, raffle prize drawings and pizzas baked in its patio pizza oven. Pictured is visitor Sharyn Fuller.
Submitted photo
Studio G School of Music & Theater Summer Performance Camps recently took over the 99.3 the Vine airwaves and performed “Broadway, Our Way” live during the Bob St. Laurent midday show.
Submitted photo
Chris Largent, lower left, a tour guide with Platypus Tours in Napa poses with one of his recent tour groups.
Submitted photo
A palm tree sculpture by Gordon Heuther was recently dedicated at the Food City shopping center in Napa.
Front row from left are, Jeff Wallace, the builder of the palm tree; Gordon Heuther, the designer of the palm tree; Liz Alessio; Napa vice mayor, Bernie Narvaez with daughter Jasmine in front of him.
Back row from left are Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley; Food City partners, Joe Rossi and Michael Holcomb.
Submitted photo
During the month of August, Napa Valley artists are displaying their art at Mechanics Bank. From left, Margaret Abulaban, Deborah Donahower, Linda MacDonald and Claudia Moffitt.
Submitted photo
After 17 months of weekly Zoom meetings, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa (The Morning Club!) was finally able to meet in person on the patio at Downtown Joe's for breakfast. The club has many service projects planned for the upcoming school year.
Submitted photo
Members of the Napa County branch of American Association of University Women doing litter removal for its Adopt-a-Road Community Service Project. Shown are Cynthia Luce, Toby Mitchell, Allison Saether and Bernice Sousa-Carden.
Submitted photo
Nothing says back to normal like a traveling carnival. John Castillo is pictured here, with his daughter Abby, on the Vertigo ride on June 26.
Submitted photo
Students of Brown's Family Daycare, Inc., celebrate the end of 2020—2021 Distance Learning School Year. Front row from left: Dylan, Kindergarten; Delila, Kindergarten; Adelyn, 1st Grade; Fernando, 3rd Grade. Back row from left: Isaias, 2nd grade; Emmanuel, 5th grade; Kaylee, 3rd Grade; and Estrella, 5th Grade.
Submitted photo
Why do these three people look so happy? Because they’re all recent retirees. Former Register staffers Davis Taylor, Jullie Van Grieken and Kevin Courtney briefly reunited at a farewell lunch for Taylor who just retired as publisher.
Submitted photo
Dolly's "Tap and Step Sisters" gathered together for the first time since the pandemic started, in Yountville on June 10. The group celebrated members' birthdays, especially those who turned 65, 70, 80 and 85 years old. From left are Terri Gardella, Randi Storm, Darlene DeBeauclair, Mayra McKinney, Joanne Hatch, Darlene Bevin, Robin Krill, Connie Courtright, Gretchen Oertel, Marilyn Cardone, Kathy Phillips, Thelma Taylor, Marlene Frappia, JoAnn Myers, Val Myers and Dolly Grupalo.
Submitted photo
On June 15, Austin Bradway took his oath of office as a police officer at Napa Valley College, officiated by NVC Police Chief Amber Wade. Officer Bradway recently graduated from the Police Academy at the Napa Valley College Criminal Justice Training Center after graduating with an associate’s degree in Administration of Justice. He volunteered in the College Police Department and then became a Campus Service Officer and eventually a Police Officer Trainee.
Submitted photo
Land Trust of Napa County assistant stewardship coordinator, Megan Lilla, left, helps a crew of American Conservation Experience members rid one of the Land Trust’s protected areas of the invasive yellow starthistle plant.
Photo by Jorgen Gulliksen - Land Trust of Napa County
Antonia Landels, Bailie Heather and Cara Mae Wooledge celebrate the 2nd Annual Napa Valley Pride Cruise Night.
Submitted photo
Sir Hazel and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (MMM) browse a recent edition of the Napa Valley Register. MMM was rescued by in a Napa neighborhood by volunteers from Napa Bunny Colony Rescue in late 2019, and foster failed by Angela Jackson. Later, Jackson adopted Hazel from Jameson Animal Rescue, and the two are now a bonded pair.
Submitted photo
More than 60 friends and family members of veteran Al Freitas celebrated his 100th birthday on July 18 at Veterans Memorial Park in Yountville.
Submitted photo
Shearer Elementary staff at a recent outing to Napa Bowl.
Submitted photo
On June 24, supporters gathered in front of Napa High’s Memorial Stadium for The Hero Foundation’s Peace March to hear speeches from local community organizers working to create and promote positive change in their community. The event was led by a series of speakers including Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, Councilwoman Mary Luros, Alaina’s Voice Foundation Founder and local business owner Arik Housley, NEWS Coach Bailie, the Suscol Intertribal Council Executive Director Charlie Toledo, and The Hero Foundation’s Executive Director Michael Rupprecht, pictured.
Submitted photo
The From left: Annie Schaefer, Terry Wunderlich, Jay Jacobson, Cindy Watter, Bill Tuikka, David Graves, Elizabeth McKinne. Seated is Valerie Keenan and profile picture to the right is Austene Hall. Napa Landmarks Board of Directors and Preservation Committee held their first meeting in 15 months at Algeria Restaurant.
Submitted photo
This boat won First Place in the
Napa Valley Yacht Club Boat Parade on July3.
Sally Craig photo
Chef Ken Frank, La Toque Restaurant, Blanca Huijon, Executive Director of Puertas Abiertas, Kelly Dodd Board Member, Sharon Macklin Board president and staff member Alejandra Quintana celebrated Cinco de Mayo at LaToque as a fundraiser for Puertas Abiertas.
Submitted photo
Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas celebrating the Farm Bureau's 108th anniversary in the Napa Valley.
Submitted photo
River School celebrated "May the Fourth," the annual Star Wars celebration day as part of their Spirit Week. The students loved seeing teacher Keith Waechtler really getting into the spirit with his imperial lieutenant uniform.
Submitted photo
Amber Lee of KTVU Channel 2, second from right, came out to American Canyon's Summer Kick-Off Celebration at Shenandoah Park on June 18. During the event, American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia, center, and Janelle Sellick, executive director, American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation, right, unveiled the city's first StoryWalk installment.
American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation
Rusty Cohn captured this photo of a mother and baby beaver in the Napa Creek.
Submitted photo
During the lockdown, the Napa County Office of Education distributed free produce/protein boxes every Thursday. The distribution ran through May 27, 2021 and was made possible through a partnership with Adventist Health St. Helena. Pictured are NCOE staff members Leidy Tovar, left, and Heather Whitacre at a distribution event.
Submitted photo
John Comisky sends in this photo of swallows nesting under the Soscol overpass at Oxbow Commons. The birds migrate thousands of miles from South America to build their nests with countless mouthfuls of mud.
Submitted photo
The Eagle Cycling Club partnered with the Cycle for Sight and Rotary Ride for Veterans on April 17.
Submitted photo
Napa County celebrated Resource Parent (formerly foster parent) Appreciation Month with a different activity each week in May. Napa County Health and Human Services Child Welfare Services Division and Juvenile Probation partnered with Expressions of Hope, Lilliput Wayfinder Family Services, and Napa County Office of Education to celebrate local families. Events included paint night, training and a fiesta-themed (socially distanced) drive-thru to pick up dinner. If you are interested in learning more or becoming a resource parent, please contact Child Welfare Services at 707-253-4761.
Submitted photo
St. John's Lutheran School honored Secretary Kristal Broyles, left, and Office Manager Cindy Zeller on Administrative Professionals Day.
Submitted photo
Rob Devitt, center, presents a check for $500 to St. Vincent de Paul volunteers Ana Barboza and Russ Eberwein. Rob collected, sorted and recycled cans and bottles as a project to raise funds for the St. Vincent de Paul program to provide grocery boxes for families in need.
Submitted photo
In response to recent anti-Asian hate crimes, residents of American Canyon held an Asian Solidarity Rally on May 15 at Shenandoah Park attended by nearly 200 residents as well as city, county and state elected leaders. Many marched with signs reading "Asians Are Not A Virus" and "We Love Everyone In American Canyon."
Mohamed Diouf
A ribbon cutting by city officials on April 5 marked the opening of Calistoga's new Pioneer Park Bridge.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
The Daisy Girl Scout troop helps to plant fruit and vegetables in the Shearer Elementary community garden.
Submitted photo
Jason Dickens leads a Napa County leg of the nationwide “Carry the Load” relay to honor fallen military personnel and first responders on May 5. He was walking the leg from the Napa County Fire Department to Silverado Resort as the 15,500-mile event passed through Napa County. Since 2011, Carry The Load’s mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has grown into a national movement – this year covering all 50 states – to honor and remember those who laid their lives down for our freedom. It was founded by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALs who felt like the nation had forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day. Reaching 50 states and more than 29 countries, people can register at
carrytheload.org/register to join now through Memorial Day. This year people can participate by hosting a Carry It Anywhere experience, organizing a youth Carry The Flag activity, walking in the National Relay, fundraising for our nation’s heroes, and taking part virtually throughout the 32-day event.
Submitted photo
The Rosales Family enjoying the happiness of the Napa Valley spirit with a family photo at a friend's Carneros vineyard.
Submitted photo
HALL Wines' Bunny Foo Foo was recently decorated for Easter.
Michael Cuffe photo
Team Aaron Comfort Dog (St. John’s Lutheran Church) and 56 other LCC Comfort Dog teams from across the country participated in “Run for Respect”, a 5K virtual run fundraiser sponsored by Pontiac High School, Pontiac, Illinois. Run for Respect funds generate support for the Special Olympics and Pontiac Township High School’s Peers In Action programs. Their mission is to spread inclusion by creating a world where all people are treated with respect. The theme this year is "You Can't Mask Respect!" There were hundreds of LCC affiliate participants from 22 states as well as hundreds of local Illinois participants. The Comfort Dogs even participated in the race. This is the 4th year Aaron has participated virtually.
Submitted photo
Lurdes Betancourth sent in this photo of her children giving their mailman a gift in appreciation of his service.
Submitted photo
Steven Silvagni is shocked that he's celebrating his 70th birthday. He celebrated this milestone in Napa, at home with his family.
Submitted photo
St. John’s Lutheran School recognized World Cancer Day on February 4 and had a Free Dress Fundraiser for students and staff. The school raised $1,060 which was donated to Queen of the Valley’s Cancer Wellness Program. Shown here is second-grader, Peyton Howard.
Submitted photo
A ceremony was held at Tulocay Cemetery on March 25 to honor Marine Corps Private Henry William Heisch who received the Medal of Honor in 1902 for his bravery in China's Boxer Rebellion two years earlier. Receiving the American flag from Bob Sundin of the Marine Corps League was Heisch's granddaughter, Yvonne Burt of Napa. Heisch later moved to Napa and became a farmer. He died in 1941 and his ashes rest at Tulocay. The Marine Corps League, Detachment 870, Napa Valley sponsored the event.
Submitted
Eagle Cycling Club of Napa leaves donations of clean gently used men’s clothing, jackets, single bedding, and toiletries, at Calistoga Ranch, River Ranch, Robert Mondavi Ranch Farmworker Housing Centers as 2021 wine season begins.
Submitted photo
Beatrice Abbate and her husband Jim Fritz, both residents of Áegis Living in Napa, celebrate Valentines Day in February.
are seen having a joyous moment.
Submitted photo
Four generations, the Cohea's, Ricker's and Finegan's celebrating a birthday and Valentine's Day at the Oakland Zoo.
Submitted photo
Captain Howard Halla, age 101, is a veteran who flew B-25 bombers in World War II. Recently, Halla was surprised with a Valentine gift from his wife Joanne — a golf cart modeled like a Jeep. The couple, with their dog Rudy, are living at Silverado Country Club, while their home is being rebuilt after losing it in the fire.
Dolly Grupalo photo
Isabel Duarte, 6, of Girl Scout Daisy troop 10713 makes contactless cookie deliveries from orders placed on her website.
Submitted photo
Napa Wildlife Rescue President John Comiskey receiving a $10,000 grant from Jan Skogen, Richard Reed Foundation grants manager.
Submitted photo
St. John's Lutheran School's preschool student, Harper, during the school's celebration of National Lutheran Schools Week.
Submitted photo
Christina Avina turned 7 on Jan. 30 with a Minecraft-themed celebration.
Submitted photo
First day at St Helena Montessori.
Submitted photo
Napa is a “grape” place to run!
Submitted photo
Chris Craiker and Nonie Greenfield celebrate their previous day vaccination at Veterans Memorial Park.
Submitted photo
The Napa Ukeladies sang Happy Birthday on Dec. 13 to Tracy Tighe and followed up with wonderful Christmas carols, too. Pictured from left to right are Lynn Harold, Susan Wheeler, Julia Rock, Ann Gilleran, Alicia Wrona, Charlotte Gabisch, and Olivia Anthony.
Submitted photo
Be Bubbly held a fundraiser in November to benefit The Table. Here Erin Riley, owner of Be Bubbly, surprises Mary Beth Reyes of The Table with the donation.
Submitted photo
St. Apollinaris Women’s Guild held a drive-thru holiday event on Dec 5, 2020. Each driver received a stocking and some goodies, and they donated canned goods that will go with CanDo’s Food Drive to the Food Bank. Here, boardmember Carolyn Cassayre gathers cans as Connie Finnegan shows her lovely Christmas stocking.
Submitted photo
Ashlyn Broyles, left, and Luca Baldock of St. John's Lutheran School display some of the items collected for Operation with Love From Home. The items were included in holiday care packages for our troops.
Submitted photo
Pillows for the foster kids were presented to Cathi Bickford, Ann Schmitz, Gloria Garibaldi, Gaylon Kastner and Sherry Drapinski from members of the Napa Valley Republican Women Federated.
Submitted photo
Rainbow elves, Cara Mae Wooledge and Heather Bailie, prepare for the virtual Rainbow Winter Holiday Celebration on December 18th 2020 in support of Rainbow Action Network to celebrate all holiday traditions in our community.
Submitted photo
Every year the Westin Verasa Napa has hosted a Breakfast With Santa event for their workers and their families. This year, because of COVID-19, they hosted a drive-thru event with goodie-bags, a gingerbread display and a visit with Santa himself, where children could drop off letters.
Submitted photo
Soaring Wings Infant Care & Preschool celebrated Halloween on Oct. 20. From left are Teacher Jackie, Teacher Claudia, Teacher Addison, Olivia, Leo, Nevaeh, Mateo, Zander, Isla, Ben, Rogelio and Quinn.
Submitted photo
Due to COVID-19, St. John's Lutheran Preschool was unable to take their annual autumn visit to a pumpkin patch, so the preschool created their own Pumpkin Patch.
Submitted photo
The Kiwanis Club of Napa has refurbished the two "Welcome to Napa" signs located by Napa State Hospital on Highway 221 and by The Meadows on Highway 29. In this "before picture" Mary Luros, Glenn Hughes, Nancy Tesch, Rich Tesch and Frank Carr work on one of the signs.
Submitted photo
Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch 2020: COVID Edition.
Jocelyn Ramirez
Pearl and Henry Heitman at Stanly Lane Pumpkin Patch.
Scott Heitman
Reagan’s first Halloween at ABC Pumpkin Patch in American Canyon.
Stephanie Sweet
Eliana loves the pumpkin patch at Stanly Lane in Napa.
Submitted image
Jack Perkovich, 9, went to Stanley Lane pumpkin patch in search of a unique pumpkin to add to his family’s front porch harvest scene.
Rachel Perkovich
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or
beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.