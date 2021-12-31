Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 1: Napa County hammered by historic drought

Napa County in 2021 faced not only the second year of a two-year drought, but a drought of historic proportions.

The county has gone longer without normal rainfall, such as the seven-year span from 1927 through 1933 or the six-year span from 1987 through 1992. But the present one-two punch packed a virtually unprecedented wallop.

Napa State Hospital received 10.24 inches of rain during the 2021 water year that ended this past September. That follows 12.19 inches for the previous rainy season. An average rain year tops 25 inches.

Two consecutive years with so little rainfall has happened only one other time — 1976 through 1977 — in weather records dating back to pioneer days.

All of this hit with devastating results in 2021. Water hauling trucks became a common sight as some wells away from the Napa Valley floor stopped producing.

Rural resident Dan Mufson in July said he has several neighbors in the Atlas Peak area with shaky water supplies. He summed up the worry for those who depend on wells: “Is this the day it’s going to fail?”

The Napa County Planning Commission in September turned down a request for Kelly Fleming Wines to have more visitors at its winery near Calistoga. One reason was the neighbors worried about falling groundwater levels.

“We’re absolutely terrified,” resident Michele Verdeille told the commission.

Groundwater modeling for the winery’s visitation increase request was based on 2010 data and 30-year average, instead of looking to the future, Commissioner Joelle Gallagher said.

St. Helena saw its local Bell Canyon Reservoir drop to well below half of its capacity. The city called on residents to cut water use by 30%.

“While I’m wary of throwing around words like 'crisis' and 'emergency' as we just now emerge from a year of dealing with COVID-19, it is critical that everyone understands the severity of the current drought conditions in Napa County,” City Councilperson Anna Chouteau wrote in June.

The city of Napa’s twin water sources of local Lake Hennessey and the State Water Project helped it weather the drought. Still, the city decided to cut water use by 20% and limited how much city water could be trucked to rural residents.

"We’ve got to be proactive to what we do and make sure we are not letting ourselves get into an extreme situation as we go forward,” city Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said.

Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, American Canyon and Yountville all took water conservation steps. All had to consider not only the two-year drought but the possibility of another dry winter ahead.

“There is really a call to action tonight. We’re really hoping our customers can buy into the program and help us achieve our goal,” American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley told the City Council in July.

Wine grapes are the lifeblood of Napa County’s agricultural and tourist-based economy. And water is the lifeblood for crops.

Garrett Buckland of Premiere Viticulture Services said grapes are a very drought-tolerant crop. Lots of growers are bringing to bear their experiences on how to make due with less water from the last drought, he said in September.

Somerston Estate in St. Helena turned to technology. General Manager Craig Becker described how using aerial mapping and neutron probes cut down on the property’s water use.

Drones flying above the vineyards gauge foliage color and vigor. Probes in the soil register just how much water is available to the vines.

"We now are able to be more precise with our actions, irrigation, crop yield management, canopy management, sampling, and eventually harvesting," said Becker said in November.

The drought hit wildlife hard also. Stretches of the Napa River and creeks in local hills went bone-dry during the summer.

Martin Perales, an environmental scientist with the Napa County Resource Conservation District, saw the drought’s effects.

“It’s looking pretty grim,” Perales said in September. “There are a lot of fish that are stranded and dying. I haven’t seen any steelhead that are dying. But I’ve seen California roach and three-spined stickleback.”

The Land Trust of Napa County owns vast stretches of wildlands for open space. Stewardship Program Manager Mike Palladini said drought-stressed vegetation produced fewer seeds and fruit for wildlife to eat. Dry creeks mean less water for wildlife to drink.

“Seasonal wetlands are getting so dry we are actually seeing a change in vegetation,” Palladini said in September.

There were bright spots, though. Rural Napa Valley Country Club golf course was green without guilt because it uses recycled Napa Sanitation District water.

“We don’t push our well very hard at all,” Napa Valley Country Club General Manager Ari Kreisler said in August. “We try to focus on recycled water as much as we can.”

NapaSan about a decade ago decided to increase recycled water use. It added 15 miles of pipe at a cost of $37 million and made $15 million in treatment plant upgrades.

The payoff came with the drought. Business parks, golf courses and vineyards along the pipe routes could use cleaned-up sewer wastewater for irrigation, though not for drinking.

“We’re glad we have the water available to serve our customers,” NapaSan General Manager Tim Healy said in August.

The only thing that can bust the drought is rain. Napa County saw rain aplenty during a wild weekend in late October. Napa State Hospital received 5.34 inches in 24 hours, the third highest one-day total recorded in records dating to 1893.

But you can’t bust a drought this deep in a day.

“No,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said after the storm. “It made quite a dent ... we’re in quite a deficit, but this is a big step. Think of it as a win, but one step forward after taking three steps back.”

Luckily, a rainy December followed.

What next summer looks like for residents and wildlife alike will hinge on how much rain falls in the coming few months. The heart of the rainy season is December into March.

