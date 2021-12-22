Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 10: Emerging from pandemic, live music and events return to Napa Valley

Theaters locked their doors and extinguished their lights. Local bands played over internet video instead of on porches. And the downtown fairground remained bare of the tens of thousands of fans who normally pack the premises for some of the most famous acts in popular music.

More than schools and restaurants and churches were forced to shut down in March of 2020, as the coronavirus quickly grew from a mysterious new pathogen into a global pandemic. A hurried shutdown of nearly all mass gatherings to slow COVID-19’s spread also marked the sudden halt of live performances, putting countless stages and venues on ice — including those in the city of Napa and across the valley.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

With the creation of vaccines to protect against the virus came, at last, hope that musicians and their spectators could come together again and reclaim a slice of pre-pandemic normalcy. Slowly, from the middle of 2021 onward, Napa’s music scene, and other annual celebrations, emerged from their virus-induced purgatory, although renewed COVID-19 surges and a host of safety rules made the road back sometimes lumpy.

As vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson slowly became available early in the new year, California took small steps away from full social distancing, gradually increasing the allowable size of gatherings county by county as infection rates dropped. Finally, on June 15, the state declared a reopening of its economy, including the ability to again fill stadiums, arenas, theaters, and other venues.

The reopening made possible the return of BottleRock, the music festival that has been held at the Napa Valley Expo since 2013 and in recent years has drawn some 120,000 fans for three days and nights of concerts. After the cancellation of the 2020 and repeated postponements, the production group Latitude 38 Entertainment finally settled on the first weekend in September for BottleRock’s comeback.

To ensure the safety of the 40,000-strong daily crowds that had been prohibited by California not three months before, Latitude 38 enforced a state requirement for “mega-events” that spectators show proof of vaccination, or at least of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of a festival date. The restrictions did little to dissuade fans who packed the Expo to cheer on Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and other stars, although the 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks did pull out of her first-night set after citing worries about the virus’ Delta variant and its summertime spread.

Public health guidance encouraging people to stay outside when possible, away from the easier indoor spread of COVID-19, paved a relatively smooth path back to music in the open air. Less than three weeks before BottleRock, Napa’s Oxbow RiverStage concert series restarted, bringing a succession of performers into the Oxbow Commons park for two months.

The lights also went back on at two downtown Napa stages in the second half of the year. Concerts and comedy shows resumed in August at the Uptown Theater, while the Napa Valley Opera House ended a 20-month hibernation in November.

Live music’s recovery, however, did not play out at the same pace for all performers or promoters.

Deep into November, Yountville’s Lincoln Theater remained vacant amid a dispute with the state authorities operating the Veterans Home of California, where the theater is based. For the theater’s operators, the state’s reopening was trumped by a state-operated checkpoint into and out of the grounds to protect the home’s hundreds of elderly residents from COVID-19. (With the Lincoln Theater unavailable, its annual December showpiece, a production of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” ballet, was moved to the Napa Valley College auditorium this year.)

A second year also came and went without Porchfest, a gathering of local and regional music acts at dozens of homes in Old Town Napa each July. After the 2020 version of the music crawl was replaced by a series of live-streamed performances, organizers tried to stage a one-day Porchfest-branded concert in late September, only to call it off with just over a week to go.

While BottleRock drew the usual throngs to the Expo, the Napa fairground’s state-appointed board took a more cautious approach to revive the venue’s traditional showcases — the Town & Country Fair and the Junior Livestock Auction. The fair, for which planning began with crowd-size limits still in effect, was effectively split in two to minimize crowding, as the Expo hosted a reduced-size festival in June followed by a stand-alone livestock auction in July. (The $1.44 million raised by this year’s in-person auction was the third most in its history and far exceeded the $536,606 generated by the 2020 event, in which all bidding was conducted online.)

Napa’s community and school theater companies had an even longer wait to emerge from their COVID-induced idleness.

As the first anniversary of the pandemic shutdowns approached in March, Lucky Penny Productions satirized and worked around the new reality of social distancing with an online “Play-Demic Festival,” a collection of short videos featuring characters like a new couple stranded on a Mexican vacation — and a jobless actor making an unlikely friend in a now-empty theater.

Donations and federal emergency funds helped sustain Lucky Penny through the shutdowns, but the company’s co-founder Barry Martin nonetheless described the year-plus of inactivity as “a sort of semi-hibernation, waiting for a metaphorical spring to arrive.” That figurative spring for Martin’s troupe arrived in September when Lucky Penny returned to the stage with “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

Two months later, NVC’s theater program — which had transitioned from Zoom-based productions in the spring to a collection of Shakespeare scenes on the di Rosa museum grounds in the summer — also welcomed audiences back to its stage when it presented the musical revue “All Together Now!”, itself created as a paean to live theater’s revival. It was the college’s first theatrical event inside its Performing Arts Center since the pandemic began, although two subsequent NVC productions in December took place in a courtyard outside the theater.

After one of the last rehearsals for “All Together Now!”, actor Emma Sutherland confessed to a deeper sense of gratitude than she had ever felt before, once again able to enjoy her craft and to share it with others face to face.

“It’s a relief, but it’s also a feeling of coming home,” said Sutherland, part of a production of "Sweeney Todd" that had been halted by COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020. “It hasn’t really settled in yet for me that there’ll be people sitting in these seats, cheering us. I might cry after the first number!”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.