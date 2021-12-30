Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 2: Napa economy rebounds in 2021

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa County’s economy fell into a tailspin in 2020, but 2021 began with a sense of optimism.
“Napa Valley is fortunate to have a significant drive market, and leisure business has once again shown signs of strong recovery following the December/January shelter at home orders,” said Linsey Gallagher, CEO of Visit Napa Valley during an interview this past spring.
However, the visitor organization remained cautious.
The group projected that Napa Valley's tourism improvement district revenues from lodging would be down 65 to 70% in the current fiscal year ending in June, said Gallagher at the time.
By July, with vaccination rates rising and California dropping most COVID-19 restrictions in June, the Napa tourism industry was seeing a boom in business.
Yet business operations had not yet returned to a pre-pandemic normal and pandemic-related impacts lingered, including high prices, a labor shortage, and the limited availability of rental cars.
Janette Maack, a senior manager of Visit Napa Valley, said this past summer that the local tourism industry was well-positioned for a recovery considering much of what Napa tourism offers is rural and outdoor-focused — desirable qualities for travelers who’ve been stuck inside for much of the past year, or for those wary of COVID-19.
As for employment in Napa County, this summer brought some improvements in hiring. The local unemployment rate dropped year over year.
Yet, “We have some room to go,” said economist Robert Eyler in June. “We’ve wobbled some the last few months, which is typical of North Bay cities and counties, and we need to get that flat line up to the red dotted line,” he said, referring to pre-pandemic employment levels.
Napa county workers remained much in demand.
For example, this past summer hotels were desperately seeking workers, especially housekeepers, said Will Farrow, general manager of the River Terrace Inn, at the time.
“It’s still a difficult position to hire for,” Farrow said of the folks who clean dozens of rooms a day.
The River Terrace Inn was able to hire some friends and family members of existing staffers to work as housekeepers, said the GM.
“We’re able to manage right now,” yet, “we could definitely use another four folks in our housekeeping department,” Farrow said at the time.
The Inn uses a hiring bonus as one incentive to draw in those workers, he explained. After 30, 60, and 90 days on the job, new hires receive $200 bonus payments.
“We also increased our wages for and housekeepers and cooks,” said Farrow. Housekeepers can now earn from $16 to $18 per hour, and kitchen workers earn $19 and up.
“That’s what it took to fill some of those positions,” said Farrow.
Meanwhile, housing prices in the county continued to climb.
The median sold price for a Napa County home in September was $800,000, according to data service Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS).
That was actually a slight decline from August when the median sold price topped $815,000.
At the same time, the number of Napa homes sold in September declined month-over-month, according to a report from BAREIS.
The data service reported that 172 homes sold in August, compared to 136 in September.
“It’s a competitive market,” said Stefan Jezycki with Engel & Volkers of Napa. Compounding that, “We’re not adding supply,” in the form of many new homes, he said.
The high end of the market was also represented. As of early December, the most expensive home sold in Napa County was located at 7888-7900 Money Road in Oakville
Called Villa Mille Rose, it sold for $18.6 million in October.
The estate features 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and more than 12,708 square feet.
It was originally listed for $26.5 million.
Through the fits and starts of a slow emergence from COVID-19 restrictions, music and theater gradually returned to local stages and audiences.
After four years of allowing only medicinal cannabis sales in the city of Napa, adult-use retail sales will be opened up in the city next year.
Oscar Ortiz, chosen as Napa County's new sheriff in May, will run to retain his seat in 2022 against former Undersheriff Jon Crawford.
Napa County spent 2021 laying the groundwork for what could be a transportation future featuring plenty of roundabouts and — if all goes as pl…
A planned drive-thru restaurant — planned to be a Chick-fil-A and a Raising Cane's at different times — became the centerpiece of an effort to…
Students returned to Napa Valley Unified's campuses after months away due to COVID-19, but two schools are scheduled to close in 2022.
From water-dropping helicopters to vegetation management, Napa County upped its efforts in 2021 to try to prevent the next massive wildfire.
Napa's housing crisis has remained a pressing concern this year, particularly alongside the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
