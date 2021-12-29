Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 3: Napa's housing and homelessness crisis worsened by pandemic

Amid rising rents and high home prices, a low supply of housing, and increased economic instability from the COVID-19 pandemic, housing has remained a tremendously pressing challenge in Napa throughout 2021.

Hundreds of apartments units have trickled into the city of Napa’s housing stock this year, but a 1.7% vacancy rate means available rental apartments have been just about as tough to find this year as they were last year.

Hundreds of unhoused residents continue to live on the streets and in Napa’s homeless encampments.

More than 1,000 Napa households at risk of eviction have submitted applications for rental relief to California so this year, to be reimbursed for back-rent accrued during the state’s eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent, which ended in October.

And Napa County home prices have remained high this year, leveling out at about $860,700, according to Zillow.

Napa County and its cities and towns are also facing a tentative mandate to plan 3,844 new housing units, most assigned to the city of Napa, for the 2023-2031 Regional Housing Needs Allocation program.

Community Development Block Grant and CARES Act funds, given by the federal government, have been deployed to support housing needs and public services. The city of Napa's Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District is set to create a pool of funds over the next 50 years that can be used for affordable housing. Senate Bill 9 could moderately cut into Napa’s housing crisis next year by opening up single-family lots to additional housing units.

On the homelessness front, Molly Rattigan, a longtime officer in Napa County government, was brought on board to the city to coordinate the city’s support services for Napa’s homeless community this year.

Rattigan brought forward a number of ideas during a presentation in June, and, in an effort to cut down on fire risk and improve safety, helped organize collaborative cleanups at the Kennedy Park homeless encampment and other encampments throughout the city.

But one major Napa encampment, a longtime home for some residents, has been cleared to make room for flood control and planned maintenance. In November, local agencies moved to uproot several dozen residents living in a south Napa homeless camp called The Bowl, some of whom had lived there for multiple years.

Shelter beds were offered exclusively for those living in The Bowl several days before the Winter Shelter opened up to the public, according to a press release from those agencies. The press release stated 32 year-round shelter beds would become available in April 2022 with the anticipated seasonal closure of the Winter Shelter.

Burbank Housing — in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa — is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents, which could be ready in September 2022.

That would largely be funded through California’s Project Homekey initiative, a statewide effort to expand housing for people experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness.

All Home, a Bay Area nonprofit, also has a plan to reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the Bay Area by 75%, focusing on the prevention of homelessness and the building of permanent housing over interim housing.

But that plan, like most of the other plans, comes with the high costs associated with housing. It would cost an estimated $87 million in Napa County — which has at least 464 homeless people at last count — over the next five years and $6.5 billion across the Bay Area.

