 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
Top 10 Stories of 2021: No. 3

Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 3: Napa's housing and homelessness crisis worsened by pandemic

Leaving the Bowl, a Napa homeless camp

Kelly Hampton's son Joey helped his mother empty a storage tent at her campsite at The Bowl, a south Napa homeless camp, in November. He has a broken hand. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Amid rising rents and high home prices, a low supply of housing, and increased economic instability from the COVID-19 pandemic, housing has remained a tremendously pressing challenge in Napa throughout 2021. 

Hundreds of apartments units have trickled into the city of Napa’s housing stock this year, but a 1.7% vacancy rate means available rental apartments have been just about as tough to find this year as they were last year.  

Hundreds of unhoused residents continue to live on the streets and in Napa’s homeless encampments.

People are also reading…

More than 1,000 Napa households at risk of eviction have submitted applications for rental relief to California so this year, to be reimbursed for back-rent accrued during the state’s eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent, which ended in October.

And Napa County home prices have remained high this year, leveling out at about $860,700, according to Zillow.

Napa County and its cities and towns are also facing a tentative mandate to plan 3,844 new housing units, most assigned to the city of Napa, for the 2023-2031 Regional Housing Needs Allocation program.

Some possible solutions to the county’s housing woes are trickling in, slowly, although most solutions remain very costly. Some affordable housing projects, which will potentially help people not fall into homelessness, are being built. The city of Napa started up and is pushing forward with the Make it in Napa Initiative to find, fund or build affordable spaces in Napa for local artists and creators who are being priced out of living and working in the county.

Community Development Block Grant and CARES Act funds, given by the federal government, have been deployed to support housing needs and public services. The city of Napa's Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District is set to create a pool of funds over the next 50 years that can be used for affordable housing. Senate Bill 9 could moderately cut into Napa’s housing crisis next year by opening up single-family lots to additional housing units.

On the homelessness front, Molly Rattigan, a longtime officer in Napa County government, was brought on board to the city to coordinate the city’s support services for Napa’s homeless community this year.

Rattigan brought forward a number of ideas during a presentation in June, and, in an effort to cut down on fire risk and improve safety, helped organize collaborative cleanups at the Kennedy Park homeless encampment and other encampments throughout the city.

But one major Napa encampment, a longtime home for some residents, has been cleared to make room for flood control and planned maintenance. In November, local agencies moved to uproot several dozen residents living in a south Napa homeless camp called The Bowl, some of whom had lived there for multiple years.

Shelter beds were offered exclusively for those living in The Bowl several days before the Winter Shelter opened up to the public, according to a press release from those agencies. The press release stated 32 year-round shelter beds would become available in April 2022 with the anticipated seasonal closure of the Winter Shelter.

Burbank Housing — in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa — is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents, which could be ready in September 2022. 

That would largely be funded through California’s Project Homekey initiative, a statewide effort to expand housing for people experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness.

All Home, a Bay Area nonprofit, also has a plan to reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the Bay Area by 75%, focusing on the prevention of homelessness and the building of permanent housing over interim housing.

But that plan, like most of the other plans, comes with the high costs associated with housing. It would cost an estimated $87 million in Napa County — which has at least 464 homeless people at last count — over the next five years and $6.5 billion across the Bay Area.

Napa County's Top 10 Stories of 2021

Now through the end of the year, the Napa Valley Register will be counting down the top news stories of 2021. Check back each day to see what made the list.

This Napa Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is for sale. While the price was not listed, the Alta Heights property includes 2.4 acres. Take a look here.

Edward Booth's most memorable Napa Valley Register stories of 2021

Here are five of my favorite stories I reported this year, from the fallout of an injury at Westwood Hills park to lingering earthquake damage in downtown Napa.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News