Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 4: Napa County upped wildfire prevention efforts in 2021

Napa County avoided massive wildfires in 2021 and locals used the lull to launch a multi-million-dollar prevention blitz.

The county and Cal Fire deployed water-dropping helicopters at Napa County Airport. The county deployed high-tech, fire-sensing cameras. Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and the county dramatically stepped up efforts to create fire breaks.

Christopher Thompson, who is part of Firewise, pointed to efforts to reduce vegetation near potential evacuation routes as an example of progress. That will help both residents get out of the area and first responders get in, he said.

“I feel safer,” he said during the heart of fire season.

Thompson is a volunteer firefighter who lives in Deer Park, a rural neighborhood in hills northeast of St. Helena. The community was devastated by the 2020 Glass Fire, though Thompson's house survived.

Fire season has always been a source of anxiety in Napa County. But concern has ramped up dramatically over the past few years.

The Tubbs, Atlas, and Partrick/Nuns fires that started on the same night in 2017 seemed like a once-in-a-generation event. They within a few days destroyed 611 homes and 22 businesses in the county, from rustic homes on Mount Veeder to large homes near the famed Silverado golf course.

Then came the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires of 2020. Together, they destroyed about 900 structures in the county. The Glass Fire raged through the heart of wine country, destroying wineries such as Chateau Boswell, the Calistoga Ranch resort and homes by the dozens.

Huge wildfires had seemingly become a life-threatening, property-destroying, air-fouling, economy-disrupting way of life in Napa County during the fall. A deep, two-year drought only added to the danger.

“This is an existential problem that’s going to take bold leadership,” said Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners said in early April.

On April 6, the Napa County Board of Supervisors held what amounted to a wildfire summit. Firewise asked the county to spend $42 million over five years on fuel reduction and other projects. Supervisors agreed to spend $6.4 million as a start.

“This is not an option,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said. “We always have to spend money after disasters, and we spend it in the millions of dollars. This is about spending it proactively … while it’s a bold ask, I think it’s a very appropriate ask.”

By the end of April, crews with chainsaws were clearing vegetation around the rural community of Circle Oaks to create a fire break. Circle Oaks is about 200 homes nestled amid the oak-covered mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa.

“This is a huge relief,” Circle Oaks resident Nancy Lewis-Heliotes said as she watched the action. “This is the first line of defense.”

The Land Trust of Napa County took another approach to prevention. It decided to fight fire with fire by holding a 60-acre prescribed burn in June on its Missimer Preserve at Snell Valley in remote, northeast Napa County.

Mike Palladini of the Land Trust pointed to the benefits of burning the heavy buildup of fine fuels that feed wildfires. Plus, previous controlled burns provided a kind of “safe zone” for firefighting equipment during the 2014 Butts Fire and 2018 Snell Fire, he said.

But pulling off a prescribed burn can be difficult. A number of permits are needed and the weather on the day of the proposed burn has to be just right.

“It’s very gratifying when all these things come together,” Palladini said.

The quest for a quicker fire response fueled controversy. The group Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture wanted the county to have two Fire Boss airplanes available to drop water on newly started wildfires as soon as possible.

Growers/Vintners offered in March to raise $1.5 million to lease the planes for the county. The Napa County Board of Supervisors with input from Cal Fire on April 21 declined to accept.

“It is preposterous to think you supervisors would allow Cal Fire to reject our offer of these protective assets,” Howell Mountain vintner Randy Dunn said.

But the county and Cal Fire went in a different direction. Cal Fire by early June had based a water-dropping Chinook helicopter at the county airport. The county in August agreed to pay $1.84 million to base a water-dropping Black Hawk helicopter at the airport.

Dunn wanted to make certain quick fire response from helicopters didn’t get delayed by Cal Fire timing and rules.

“It’s not the initial call comes in, and they think about it,” Dunn said. “They need to just go … I sure hope these guys are ready to go when the sun comes up.”

Napa County also added high-tech fire detection cameras to the fire prevention arsenal. Three cameras — one at Clover Flat Landfill, one on Diamond Mountain, and one on Atlas Peak — debuted in October.

“Early detection is the best defense with these types of active fire calls,” Napa County Fire Chief Jason Martin said.

With all of these precautions in place, Napa County settled in for what could have been a long fall fire season. After all, recent seasons have stretched well into November and even December.

Instead, Napa County received a deluge of rain toward the end of October. Though it didn’t bust a two-year drought, it put a huge dent in fire season as hills soon began to green.

Martin didn’t want residents to grow complacent.

“The threat has been reduced, but I want to remind everyone we still have to remain vigilant; we still have to do the defensible space…the winter months are the season we prepare for the summer season,” he said.

Napa County survived the 2021 wildfire season without disaster. That has local fire officials already thinking about 2022.

