Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 5: A year of reopening at Napa schools, but with more closures to come

Napa’s public schools finally reopened their doors to most students in 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic consigned children and teenagers to online learning for up to a year or more.

But at two campuses, the reunion of students and teachers was overshadowed by the start of another round of closures, as the Napa Valley Unified School District — pressured by falling birthrates and shrinking enrollment — moved to shutter two middle schools, amid continued protests from parents upset at what they called the erosion of alternative education choices.

NVUSD’s board of education in April approved the closure of Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road, as well as River Middle School on Salvador Avenue. When the campuses shut their doors in June 2022, they will become the district’s third and fourth schools to be mothballed, after the 2020 closure of the Yountville and Mt. George elementary schools.

As had been the case before the end of Yountville and Mt. George, however, parents passionate about preserving NVUSD’s smaller campuses — or Harvest’s dual-immersion English-Spanish teaching model — battled to save them to the last. Such pleas, again, clashed with NVUSD officials’ declaration that the steady fall-off of student numbers — and the resulting erosion of state education funding based on attendance numbers — compels the district to shrink its footprint or else risk running down its financial reserves to low levels that could allow California to seize control of its finances.

Parents and other supporters at River — a former charter school with an emphasis on social-emotional learning and close student-teacher partnerships — attacked district leaders for moving to close the academy so soon after investing $35 million in construction bonds into its current campus, which opened in early 2020.

In district meetings leading to the closures, River’s backers excoriated leaders for turning away from a school that long had waiting lists for parents from around Napa seeking to send their preteens there.

“We were led to believe we were valued, that two decades of overflowing waitlists demonstrated support for this school,” Maureen Theunissen, the mother of former River students, told board members at an online April meeting that ran 5 ½ hours. “… By reneging on promises to River, you have lost the goodwill of many families beyond River.”

At the Harvest school, parents had even longer to rally against its closure. An October 2020 announcement by the district that the board could decide the middle school’s fate in as little as two months led to immediate blowback in the form of thousands of petition signatures and a pro-Harvest Facebook page, and NVUSD — then in the midst of an all-campus shutdown due to COVID-19 that had started in March — agreed to hold off on a decision until 2021.

Even the promise of a replacement school to carry on Harvest’s specialty of dual-language immersion did not placate many Harvest parents, who argued its loss would unfairly saddle Latino and low-income families in its neighborhood with a five-mile drive north to an unfamiliar campus. (That academy, to be named Unidos Middle School, will open in August 2022 on the existing River campus.)

“We hope it doesn’t reflect southwest Napa being the path of least resistance to achieve a desired end,” said Derek Moore, father of a Harvest student and president of its parent-faculty club.

Ultimately, such pleas on behalf of both middle schools came to naught. On April 22, NVUSD trustees unanimously voted to close both campuses, saying that reduced costs will be necessary to cope with a future of fewer students, falling birthrates, fewer youngsters entering grade schools, and ever-costlier Napa Valley housing unaffordable to young families. (NVUSD has seen its student roll decline from more than 18,000 in 2014-15 to about 16,600 in the current year, and has forecasted it will be teaching as few as 14,300 children and teenagers by 2027-28, a drop of about 3,000 students in 13 years.)

While a California emergency measure has funded school districts based on their pre-pandemic attendance since 2020, that stopgap will expire after 2021-22, again opening the Napa district’s budget to the full effects of enrollment declines.

In the face of months of criticism, one school board member asked citizens not to regard the school shutdowns as a repudiation of the children who attended them, or the parents who chose them.

“There are no easy parts to it; there is no low-hanging fruit that makes it a simple decision,” declared Jason Dooley after the April closure vote. “… This decision is not one of judgment of the quality of schools; we’re not deciding based on any failures at these schools. This is a decision that as trustees, we have a duty to manage the resources of the district to provide the best educational opportunity for each and every student.”

For the more than two dozen NVUSD campuses set to continue, the year became a slow march toward a measure or normality — of teachers directly facing students, music and art performances, and sports teams returning to fields and courts — as the battle against COVID-19 ground on.

The road had begun haltingly two months into the 2020-21 year when the district gave students the option to come to classrooms for two half-days a week — strictly sorted into two groups that would attend on separate days in order to maintain social distancing. For about 60% of district students, however, the routine of remote and virtual instruction remained the same and would remain so for as long as 14 months in some households.

As a wintertime COVID-19 surge at the end of 2020 slowly abated, school officials offered willing students more face-to-face time, expanding on-campus teaching in March to four days a week, and the Class of 2021 at high schools in Napa and American Canyon were honored with in-person graduations, rather than the brief drive-up diploma ceremonies held for the previous year's seniors earlier in the pandemic. Finally, as coronavirus vaccines became available to youths as young as 12 (and eventually, in November, to children ages 5 and up), NVUSD declared the return of traditional, full-time classroom learning for most students as a new year began in August — with masks to be worn indoors at all times.

In the closing months of 2021, however, the debate over how broad an academic menu NVUSD should offer rose to the surface once more.

A nonprofit, the Napa Foundation for Options in Education, petitioned the district to open the Mayacamas Charter Middle School as a grade 6-8 option for parents wary of sending their children to Napa’s remaining, larger middle school campuses. Its backers collected hundreds of signatures, posted lawn signs, turned to social media and wrote letters to the editor in support of the charter, arguing a River-like outlet of small class sizes and greater teacher-to-student attention was a necessity to stem the district’s losses of children to private schools.

“Many have said this is their last hope for remaining in public school in Napa,” Mayacamas’ co-organizer Lauren Daley said of the academy, which was to open for 2022-23 inside the downtown Napa building that formerly housed St. John the Baptist Catholic School — which itself had closed in 2020.

But a November report by NVUSD staff harshly criticized the planned school as a future drain on district funds and staffing, as financially shaky, and as too skimpy in its academic planning and staffing — especially for disabled or English-learning children — to pass muster. The Napa school board agreed, unanimously vetoing the project on Dec. 9.

Before adding her advisory vote to the seven board members’ binding votes against Mayacamas, student trustee Emily Bit, an American Canyon High School student, asked the district not to risk increasing competition for resources among existing schools — and then teachers buying school supplies out of pocket, or even stocking granola bars for students who may go hungry.

“If our answer to every problem is to open another school, we will end up with multiple mediocre and even unsatisfactory schools — and zero progress,” she said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

