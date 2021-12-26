Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 6: Napa City Council bans drive-thru at Soscol Square

That’s because the Napa City Council, citing the importance of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions created by idling cars, voted to finalize denial of the project’s drive-thru this month.

The project, in the works for about two years, became the centerpiece of a discussion about potentially banning future drive-thrus in the city of Napa this year.

The planned restaurant spot for the project now has no tenant. No drive-thru-dependent restaurant — such as the once-planned Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers or Chick-fil-A — will be filling that spot.

The project, approved by the city council, is currently planned to include a Kohl’s department store that would replace the Kohl’s downtown, a retail building, and a sit-down restaurant.

Environmental pushback related to the drive-thru first materialized at a city planning commission meeting in August. At that point, Canadian developer Ronmor Real Estate LLC had already revamped the project’s building design and environmental sustainability, following a chilly reception to the plan in April.

And Ronmor dropped Chick-fil-A from the project in July — after community members expressed opposition to the restaurant because of the company and owner’s history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ stances.

Though commission members expressed discontent with the drive-thru, Ronmor chairman Doug Porozni said the developer wasn’t willing to move forward without it because the drive-thru restaurant was the financial centerpiece of the project.

He added that drive-thrus have sustained businesses that otherwise wouldn’t have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 70% of sales coming from the drive-thrus in some cases.

“That is our most valuable corner, the site at Gasser and Soscol,” Porozni previously said. “And it’s generated the best return to support the Kohl’s development, which is not as profitable or, if you want to say, as investment-worthy as the drive-thru is.”

The commission only moved to approve the project at the August meeting after the developer offered up environmental concessions — constructing the buildings to at least the equivalent of LEED silver environmental building standards, to add five extra electric charging stations and to add on recycled water connections to the building.

The approval was 4-1, with dissenting commissioner Bob Massaro citing the drive-thru as the reason he didn’t want to move forward with the project. Massaro also said he’d like to see Napa ban the future construction of drive-thrus in the city.

“I can’t in good conscience vote yes with the drive-thru,” Massaro said.

Local environmental group Napa Climate NOW! followed up on Massaro’s comments by filing an appeal of the commission’s approval of the drive-thru, also asking for a ban on future drive-thrus.

Group member Bayard Fox said at the time that decreasing greenhouse gas emissions is vital, especially in light of a report this year from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“For us, in this day and age, especially with the updated Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, something like a drive-thru just seems so appallingly, drastically wrong,” Fox said. “And it’s going to leave an incredible, immeasurable impact on our local environment for the next 50 years. This just can’t be a legacy we can maintain.”

The appeal sent the question to the city council. The council, after delaying the decision for a month, ultimately voted to uphold the appeal and deny the drive-thru on a 3-1 vote.

Council member Bernie Narvaez wanted to approve the drive-thru because a representative of the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant — the chosen tenant at the time — said it only took 2.5 minutes on average before its drive-thru customers received their food.

Narvaez said that could actually reduce emissions because people would want to go to the Raising Cane’s drive-thru instead of the other, older drive-thrus in the area.

But the other council members said it was time for the city to put its words about taking on climate change into action.

“At this point, I just can’t in good conscience say, ‘one more, what’s one more going to do,’” Sedgley said.

As a result of the council decision, Ronmor requested the three environmental conditions added on at the planning commission level be removed from the project.

Scott Klingbeil, a representative for Ronmor, said the developer believed the conditions had come from a negotiation for keeping the now-denied drive-thru.

“In the applicant’s opinion, the things that were agreed to were based on the approval of having a drive-thru in place,” Klingbeil said. “So without the drive-thru in place, it seemed logical that these conditions may not apply.”

But the council, despite talk of the conditions potentially killing the project, voted to reinstate those conditions this month.

The broader conversation of a drive-thru ban — along with talk of how to minimize the greenhouse gas emissions of idling vehicles as a whole — is set to resume with the city’s upcoming general plan update early next year.