Top 10 Stories of 2021, No. 7: Napa County lays ground for infrastructure work

Napa County spent 2021 laying the groundwork for what could be a transportation future featuring plenty of roundabouts and — if all goes as planned — less congestion.

Roundabouts are increasingly mentioned as an option to traffic signals. Two of the largest are to be at Soscol Junction, Napa County's biggest, planned highway project in almost a decade.

“It definitely will break ground next year,” Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) Executive Director Kate Miller said.

Soscol Junction is where Highway 29, Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road converge near the Grapecrusher statue. Two roundabouts are part of the design to replace traffic signals.

Neither will be on Highway 29 itself. Instead, Highway 29 will cross over Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road on a bridge. The two large roundabouts will be below to control traffic either going straight or entering or leaving the highway.

In October, the California Transportation Commission allocated a construction fund of $49.5 million for Soscol Junction. The terms require the construction contract to be awarded no later than April 2022.

“It’s really going to eliminate a huge pinch point there and congestion,” Miller said.

Napa County is looking at a related project. It wants to build a roundabout at Soscol Ferry Road and Devlin Road, a short distance south of Soscol Junction.

There’s more happening on the roundabout front. Local officials in 2021 pushed to create two Highway 29 roundabouts in the heart of wine country, one at Rutherford Road and one at Oakville Cross Road.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) in June allocated $6 million for the projects, in addition to $2 million already on-hand. Construction could begin in 2023.

Vintner Richard Frank was among those who called in during a Zoom meeting by local transportation officials in September to garner public opinion on the idea. He supported having roundabouts.

“Any improvement at the Rutherford Cross is better than none,” Frank said. “At this time of year, the backup is impossible.”

But the potential roundabout revolution doesn’t stop there. Transportation officials in April 2021 unveiled a new idea for easing Highway 29 congestion in American Canyon — install roundabouts at six highway intersections.

The proposal met some initial skepticism during public meetings. Instead of roundabouts, the American Canyon City Council has called for adding lanes to this stretch of Highway 29 to ease congestion. But NVTA officials expressed doubt the state would approve this approach.

City Councilmember Mark Joseph in April called the possible multi-lane configurations of the potential roundabouts “mindboggling.”

Some residents during an October meeting noted that children cross Highway 29 to get to school. American Canyon resident Chris James wondered if drivers in the roundabout lanes would yield to pedestrians.

Consultant Lindsey Van Parys said the roundabouts would have pedestrian refuge islands, creating shorter crossing distances. They would have pedestrian signals or beacons. Vehicles would go through the roundabouts at a maximum speed of 30 mph.

Nothing will happen in the near future. The estimated cost is $61.1 million to $78.1 million, and the money must still be found.

In 2021, ideas were also mentioned to solve backups at Highway 29/Highway 12/Airport Boulevard, though no project is imminent. Roundabouts are again a feature in a configuration that could be similar to Soscol Junction.

Not all possible traffic solutions involve roundabouts.

Backups are a bane for travelers heading from Napa County to the Central Valley on eastbound Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon. The problem is two eastbound lanes shrink to one at the entrance to Interstate 80.

Though in Solano County, solving the Highway 12-to-I-80 connector ramp problem will be a big benefit to Napa County traffic patterns as well.

The $77 million solution is on the way. Workers during 2021 were busy creating a two-lane ramp with adjacent features to untangle various traffic merging challenges as well.

Ashley O’Brien commutes from Elk Grove to Napa County to work. Her trip home can be 15 minutes longer because of the Jameson Canyon back up, she said in April.

O’Brien is among the commuters who watched as the reconfigured connector ramp took shape in 2021, given her evening commute took her through the construction zone.

“I just kind of pay attention every day I go past it,” O’Brien said in April. “I’m really interested in what the final (project) is going to look like.”

She and others should see the payoff in 2022.

New construction wasn’t the only news on the transportation infrastructure front. Some old roads received a new look.

One big project involved a mile-long stretch of Dry Creek Road from Napa city limits to Orchard Avenue. The county in September 2021 tore the road out down to dirt. It then rebuilt the road to create one of the smoothest driving surfaces around.

"Yes, it's essentially a new road," county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.

Still, Napa County has other roads with pavement problems aplenty. Just ask Jon Huttinger, who lives in a rural Monticello Park neighborhood.

“There are just so many cracks in the streets that I think the streets are going to have to be rebuilt,” he said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission in the fall released pavement scores for all nine Bay Area counties. The ratings were on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being the best.

Napa County and its cities and town had a combined score of 56, which is in the “at risk” category. The Bay Area as a whole had a 67, in the “fair” category.

Local elected officials in September 2021 said part of the solution to the pothole problem might be to modify Measure T. This is the local half-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2012 for road maintenance.

Voters might be asked to allow bonding — essentially to take out a loan against future Measure T revenues. Transportation officials said that would increase buying power, given inflation and rising construction costs.

“If we can do huge investments at the beginning, the cost of maintenance over time is less,” Miller said after the NVTA unveiled the idea in September. “It’s saving taxpayers money that way as well.”

But there were dissenting voices, such as from Leon Brauning of the Napa County Taxpayers Association.

“Bonding means borrowing. Borrowing means you bring things from the future back to now. But the problem with road repairs is they keep being needed at the same amount. So who is going to pay for the road repairs when the bonded money is already used and spent by the agency?” Brauning said.

The issue could go to the ballot in 2022, though transportation officials seemed to favor the 2024 presidential election.

Also on the infrastructure front, groundbreaking was held in September to renovate the park-and-ride lot near Imola Avenue. The $3.1 million project includes a new Vine express bus stop with easier Highway 29 access to speed up the transit trip to El Cerrito del Norte BART.

“What could be more convenient than this location along the Imola corridor?” Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The NVTA also agreed to borrow almost $25 million to build a new Vine bus maintenance facility in the airport industrial area. Construction costs are to be about $29.5 million and the overall project, including design, environmental study and other work, about $40 million.

Transportation officials acknowledged the public might not be excited about a new bus maintenance yard, but said the project is necessary. They said the existing yard in the city of Napa is too small.

“The upfront value may not be attractive at this point of time, but the long-term will serve us well,” Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

2021 ended with Congress passing the bipartisan, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Napa County officials expect some of that money to be available for local projects.

“This is a big investment and one that will pay dividends for generations to come,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena during a Nov. 23 press conference in front of the damaged Greenwood Lane bridge near Calistoga.

Pedroza is chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. He can bring the perspective of rural counties to the table for competitive funds from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, he said.

“That’s why the timing of this is critical for Napa,” he said.

The infrastructure bill covers more than roads.

“In Napa, for us, our water delivery service water is so critical,” Sedgley said during the press conference. “And we have aging treatment plants for our water systems. We have 30 miles of large diameter water transmission pipe that’s 100 years old.”

All of this means that infrastructure should continue to be in the spotlight during 2022.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

