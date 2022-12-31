Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 1 - Napa County government saw change galore in 2022

Napa County government saw churn and change in 2022.

New faces arrived and some old ones left or are leaving, in one case abruptly. There was drama, albeit bureaucratic-style drama.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This half-billion-dollar-a-year, taxpayer-funded operation won't be the same in 2023 in part because of what happened in 2022. Here are some of the main story lines from the year past:

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s situation

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza in December 2021 voted in favor of Walt Ranch greenhouse gas emission mitigations, a final piece needed for the controversial vineyard project to move forward. That led to drama in 2022.

Citizens discovered Pedroza’s family had in spring 2021 bought an Atlas Peak property with vineyard potential next to Walt Ranch. When they questioned Pedroza’s role in the deal, the supervisor said he had done nothing wrong, but agreed to recuse himself from Walt Ranch matters.

Some citizens pursued the conflict-of-interest issue. State law forbids lawmakers from voting on projects that might unduly benefit them financially. The thought was that Walt Ranch improvements might make the adjacent land in question more valuable.

Pedroza said he had used his house for collateral to help secure a loan related to the land purchase deal, but hadn’t seen financial gain. He had been part of the limited liability company formed to make the purchase, but had left a few weeks prior to the Walt Ranch vote. He was helping his in-laws buy the land.

Proponents of Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's recall face Feb. 9 deadline Proponents of recalling Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza from office have a deadline to garner 3,232 signatures.

“To be in a position to buy that property, to accomplish that American Dream, I’m very proud of them,” Pedroza said.

Some citizens wanted more information on the extent of Pedroza's involvement in the complicated deal. For example, they noted the land purchase price was less than the assessed value and that the land had been sold by a Pedroza campaign donor.

At their request, the state Fair Political Practices Commission agreed to investigate, with no results yet announced.

Some citizens went further and launched an effort to recall Pedroza. They must gather 3,232 qualified signatures by Feb. 9 to qualify a ballot measure.

“We want to make it very clear, this is not just a personal, against-Alfredo issue,” recall proponent Lisa Seran said. “It’s against the issue of corruption existing in our local government. We’re just trying to expose it. Currently, he’s the face of it.”

Pedroza said he's being attacked because he has done good work for the community, work that has garnered the “hate” of a “small, vocal group” that opposed some of his votes.

Stay tuned in 2023.

Minh Tran leaves

One week County Executive Officer Minh Tran was on the job with no hint of anything amiss. The next week, he was gone, just like that.

Those few days in-between proved decisive. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors released an online agenda on July 21 that mentioned its intent to hire Tran as county counsel on July 26, only to see that agenda item disappear within hours.

No matter. Word of its brief appearance got back to Napa County.

“I was very surprised learning the news today and I’m disappointed that I’m surprised," Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said on July 22.

On July 28, the Napa County Board of Supervisors emerged from closed session to say it was releasing Tran.

"The board believes it is critically important that its CEO have a laser focus on the business of Napa County and will devote 100% of his time and energy on behalf of the county," Gregory said.

The board released Tran “without cause,” meaning the dismissal wasn’t based on performance. That made Tran eligible for $467,000 in severance pay, a sum he has yet to claim.

On Aug. 30, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors hired Tran as county counsel.

Riverside announces former Napa CEO Tran will take job Former Napa County CEO Minh Tran is to work for Riverside County. Why did Napa County give him severance pay?

A subplot emerged. The Napa Valley Register learned Tran in October 2021 filed a claim against Napa County involving a dispute with Supervisor Belia Ramos. A claim can be a first step to a lawsuit.

Earlier in 2021, Ramos had reported Tran to the State Bar of California for allegedly withholding information from supervisors that Ramos thought favorable to her. She said it cleared her of accusations she had improperly received an early dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The claim against the county was Tran’s response.

Top Stories of 2022 No. 10: Wine and tourism industries have a wild year No. 9: Working to decrease impact of wildfires No. 8: Cactus art controversy in Napa No. 7: Napa County's economy rebounds No. 6: Homelessness in Napa Valley No. 5: NVC faces challenges, gets new leadership No. 4: Big changes in Napa arts scene No 3: Mayacamas middle school fight continues No. 2: Large scale transportation projects humming along No. 1: Nonstop changes in county government

In that claim, Tran said he wanted to clear his name and "repair damages done." Then the claim could be resolved "with a token $1 payment." But the Board of Supervisors never took action.

In addition, an apparently secret recording of a July 27, 2022 staff meeting held by Tran was circulated to some members of the public. In it, Tran talks about his employment situation the day before his dismissal.

County supervisors ordered an investigation, but the results didn’t reveal who made the tape or why. Secret recordings are illegal under state law.

How all this will play out in 2023 remains to be seen. One thing is certain — Napa County will be looking for a new county executive. Meanwhile, Planning, Building and Environmental Services David Morrison is the interim CEO.

A new sheriff in town

Oscar Ortiz defeated Jon Crawford 61% to 39% in the June race for Napa County sheriff. But that too comes with a tangled backstory.

Former Sheriff John Robertson decided to retire in 2021 before his term had expired. As that news emerged, Crawford, then the Napa County undersheriff, announced in mid-May he would run in 2022 to become sheriff.

Napa leaders give voters election advice in Sheriff's race Voters who are having trouble making up their minds will find no lack of local leaders willing to help.

A few days later, Robertson appeared before the Board of Supervisors. At his recommendation, the board agreed to name then-Capt. Ortiz as sheriff to succeed him for the remainder of his term, pending the next election.

That meant Sheriff Ortiz would be facing Undersheriff Crawford in the June 2022 race — until things changed again. In June 2021, Crawford announced on his campaign website that he had been “terminated” from his job.

“Purely political,” he said, a claim Robertson disputed.

Later that year, supervisors voted to give Crawford a $500,000 settlement in a move that didn’t become publicly known until 2022.

Each candidate had endorsements from prominent local leaders. For example, District Attorney Allison Haley and former Napa Mayor Jill Techel endorsed Crawford, while U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and state Sen. Bill Dodd supported Ortiz.

All of this culminated in the June 7 election and Ortiz’s victory.

“I’ve been blessed to be so involved in coaching kids and interacting with parents — whether soccer parents or boxing parents — for so many years in Napa County, and I think that really made a difference today,” Ortiz said after his victory became apparent.

He also cited support from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, adding the “deputies were very clear who they wanted to be their sheriff and I think people really responded to that.”

Labor challenges

For the first time in years, Napa County employees packed Board of Supervisors meetings during the summer wearing purple shirts and holding signs. At issue were negotiations for a new labor contract.

"Staff up, Napa County!" they chanted, saying too many vacancies are taking a toll.

Among the issues mentioned by employees was that raises be retroactive to July 1 and that the county pay what they considered a fair share for retirement. Several said the county has problems retaining and recruiting employees.

The issue was resolved in late September when the employees accepted a two-year contract, though some tension remained.

Napa County reaches two-year labor deal Napa County has reached a deal with its largest employees' union after months of negotiations.

“It was not without a significant number of employees voting to strike,” said Sabrina Bucklin, president of the Napa Association of Public Employees.

The county also signed off on the contract, which included a 10.25% cost-of-living adjustment over two years.

“So important that we got this done,” Supervisor Gregory said.

New supervisors

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht of the 1st District decided 24 years on the Board of Supervisors were enough. Supervisor Diane Dillon of the 3rd District decided to stop at 20 years.

That left two seats on the ballot with no incumbents running. A number of people competed in the June primary, leading to showdowns in the November runoff.

When the dust had settled, two county planning commissioners claimed victories. In January, Joelle Gallagher will become the 1st District supervisor and Anne Cottrell the 3rd District supervisor.

Cottrell was asked if she plans to seek major changes in county policy. She replied she will focus on such issues as wildfire prevention, water and housing.

“Those are the kind of things I’m thinking about, not some substantive, big seismic shift,” she said after her victory. “I don’t think anyone who was voting in this election was looking for that.”

Gallagher favors a change to Napa County's leadership approach. She perceives the county as having a hierarchical model. She described a shared leadership structure that gives county staff and the community more of a voice.

Gallagher, Cottrell bring their perspectives to the Napa County Board of Supervisors Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell will give the Napa County Board of Supervisors a new look…

“I think with the hiring of a new CEO, we have an opportunity in my mind to go in a new direction,” she said.

All of this is to be continued in the new year.