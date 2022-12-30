Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 2 - A busy year for Napa County transportation

2022 brought something that Napa County hasn't seen in years — a couple of large-scale regional highway projects that can become substantial congestion-busters.

One project is under way at the congested intersection where Highway 29 meets Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road. Bulldozers are carving up the landscape around roads lined with concrete K-rails to create the $54 million Soscol Junction.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It’s perhaps the biggest Napa County-only regional highway transportation project since the reworking Highway 29 and Trancas Street in 2004.

Soscol Junction is currently a signalized intersection near the Butler Bridge and the Grape Crusher statue. The new Soscol Junction will be an interchange with no signals.

Highway 29 traffic will pass over Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road on a bridge. Underneath, Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road traffic and the ramps to Highway 29 will be regulated by two large roundabouts.

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio praised the project at its groundbreaking in June.

“This project is vital in growing the vision we have for Napa Valley — for our economy, our place as a world destination and as a place we are fortunate to call home,” said Alessio, who is the chairperson of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority board of directors.

Between now and the completion of Soscol Junction — perhaps in the fall of 2025, perhaps sooner — drivers face occasional detours. For example, instead of making a quick turn at the intersection, drivers at times might find themselves on the back roads in nearby business parks.

“The peak delay for extended closures is estimated to be less than 10 minutes,” Caltrans spokesperson Pedro Quintana said.

Soscol Junction wasn’t the only locally significant transportation project either under way or coming to fruition in 2022. Other projects included:

Highway 12/Interstate 80

The eastbound Highway 12 on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 is in neighboring Solano County. But the backups caused by this pinch-point have for years sent traffic backing up as far as 2 1/2 miles, all the way into Napa County.

For anyone trying to get away from Napa County during evening rush hour, the trip on Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon was something to dread.

All of that changed in late September. Caltrans opened a new, improved ramp and the impact was immediate. Just ask Jennifer Tydingco, a Vacaville resident who works in Napa County.

“My first time on it, I was like, ‘The cars should be slowing down. They should be slowing down…Why is nobody slowing down?’ I was in shock. It was straight onto 80,” Tydingco said.

A $93 million project instantly made the huge backup a thing of the past.

Devlin Road

Also in 2022, American Canyon finished the last half-mile link needed for Devlin Road. This completed a parallel route on the west side of Highway 29 running 4 miles from Soscol Ferry Road through the airport industrial area to Green Island Road.

"It's going to be very much an asset to the county and the city of American Canyon," American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said in May.

Devlin Road has been built piecemeal over about four decades. Until its completion, Highway 29 was the sole link between the cities of American Canyon and Napa. If the highway closed in this section, drivers were forced into a 16-mile detour through Solano County.

"There was one day it took me three hours to get to the county building from American Canyon because we had the whole highway closed," said county Supervisor Belia Ramos, a former city council member. "Imagine, living in a community where you have to leave your county to get north."

But another long-held American Canyon transportation dream seemingly bit the dust in 2022. City officials for years had advocated for Highway 29 within the city to be widened from four to six lanes.

Dina El-Tawansy, Caltrans' District 4 director, cautioned the NVTA about pursuing the six-lane alternative for the state road.

The Caltrans approach is to improve travel by using “innovative multimodal solutions.” Adding lanes is “a last resort,” El-Tawansy wrote to the agency.

A revised vision for Highway 29 could instead include roundabouts, bike lanes and a key relief route to the east. The transportation authority in February removed the six-lane option from future studies.

American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph had long been a proponent of a six-lane Highway 29. But he acknowledged the odds have grown long.

“From my perspective, the time has come to acknowledge that’s an uphill fight that’s not worth fighting for,” Joseph said in February.

Imola park-and-ride lot

The NVTA spearheaded a $3.1 million project in the city of Napa's southwest, renovating an aging Imola park-and-ride lot that seemed to have more potholes and pavement cracks than users.

The makeover was about more than aesthetics. The project added bus stops on the nearby Highway 29 ramps for commuter buses heading to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal and El Cerrito del Norte BART station. No longer will the buses leave the Highway 29 corridor in the city of Napa.

Scott Owens of Yountville uses the express bus to travel to BART and then on to his Oakland job. Although he catches the bus at the Redwood park-and-ride lot in north Napa, the reconfigured route made possible by the Imola improvements will save him time.

"What I see happening now is, it's truly the express bus," Owens said during the October ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Napa Valley Vine Trail

One transportation project that got under way in 2022 had nothing to do with cars or buses. A 7.4 -mile, $12.6 million Napa Valley Vine Trail segment between St. Helena and Calistoga broke ground in May. The Vine Trail is reserved for cyclists and pedestrians.