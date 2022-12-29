Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 3 - NVUSD lawsuit looms over Napa's Mayacamas middle school

The Mayacamas Charter Middle School, set to take up residence in the downtown Napa building that once housed St. John the Baptist Catholic School, was effectively approved by the California State Board of Education in September this year.

That was the end of the standard charter approval process: upon appeal by the Mayacamas petitioners, the SBE, on a narrow 6-5 vote, overturned two prior local district board votes to deny the charter — a unanimous no from the Napa Valley Unified School District board and a 5-2 denial vote from the Napa County Office of Education board.

But the Mayacamas debate is not over: a November lawsuit from NVUSD contests the validity of that SBE decision. And It will need to be resolved before the fate of the Mayacamas school can be fully determined.

Beyond that potential local impact, the NVUSD lawsuit may have further implications for how the state board considers charter school applications.

That’s because it hinges on how Assembly Bill 1505, passed into law in 2019, is supposed to work.

Before the law came into effect, the state board would review and approve charter schools much like district and county school boards do today, serving as a third, and final, chance for approval after charter petitions were denied twice.

But AB 1505 restricted the SBE’s ability to overturn charter school denials — an early version of the bill would have removed it entirely. Under the law, SBE now can only overturn local denials by finding the local districts abused their discretion during that denial process.

That means the state board, through overturning the denials, determined NVUSD’s process wasn’t “fair and impartial.” It also determined NCOE hadn’t sufficiently demonstrated that the Mayacamas school would significantly undermine NVUSD programs by draining attendance-based funding.

In a rationale posted alongside the lawsuit agenda item, the district argues that the SBE effectively ignored AB 1505 when making their decision.

“The SBE’s review of the MCMS appeal was a test of the SBE’s willingness and ability to follow the mandate and intent of the California legislature’s reform statute,” the NVUSD rationale states. “The SBE ignored the law. Instead of deferring to the local and county districts, the SBE ignored all of NVUSD’s and NCOE’s comprehensive findings and analyses, and even ignored the findings and recommendation of its own California Department of Education professional staff, who also recommended that the Charter appeal be denied.”

In the meantime, Mayacamas organizers are preparing to welcome the school’s class of 180 middle schoolers in the upcoming school year, an enrollment that would gradually rise to 336 by the school’s fifth year, according to the charter application.

Petitioners Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee previously said in a statement that they’re focused on preparing for the launch of the school.