Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 4 - Major Napa venues change hands in 2022

In June, eight months after closing a deal to buy the Napa Valley Opera House for $4.2 million, John and Michele Truchard purchased a second historic entertainment venue in Napa, the Uptown Theatre, for $12.5 million from George Altamura.

"I couldn't be happier," Altamura, 90, told the Register. "(John Truchard) is a great guy. He loves music and he loves Napa as much as I do. He will do a great job."

The new official owner of the Uptown, JaM Cellars Investments LLC, is wholly owned by John and Michele Truchard.

Napa historian Rebecca Yerger described the Uptown, which opened on Third Street in August 1937 as a "local vestige of Hollywood’s golden era." At the time, the Napa Register reported the new Art Deco-style movie house was “the last word in ultra modern theatre construction," adding "all Napa welcomes its magnificent new deluxe theatre.”

Its glory had faded by the 1990s after it had been divided into two and then four screening rooms. In 2000 a partnership of Francis Ford Coppola, George Altamura and partners bought the Uptown; Coppola subsequently sold his shares to the group, and Altamura embarked on a project to restore the theater as his gift to Napa. Altamura, who hitchhiked to Napa from Buffalo, New York when he was 17 and arrived with $9 in his pocket, went on to become a successful real estate developer in the valley.

"This town has been good to me, and the people have been good to me," he said after work was finished on the project, which included the restoration of the theater's 10,000 square feet of murals artisan Philip Slagter.

When it reopened in 2010 as an 863-seat live entertainment venue, Altamura said he liked to sit in the same seat in the loges where he had sat as a teenager "and look at (the murals on) the ceiling."

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performed the first concert at the Uptown, followed by performers that included Willie Nelson, Boz Scaggs, Leon Russell, Rosanne Cash, George Thorogood, Merle Haggard, John Prine, Emmylou Harris, Jerry Jeff Walker, Lily Tomlin, B.B. King, John Hiatt, Los Lonely Boys, Cyndi Lauper, Lyle Lovett and Robert Cray. The late Glen Campbell gave his last live concert at the Uptown in 2012.

"I've loved it," said Altamura. "I’m proud of the reputation that the Uptown has earned and the entertainment it has brought the residents and visitors to Napa over the years.

Altamura restored the theater again after the August 2014 earthquake did extensive damage, and he later weathered the COVID-19 shutdown. But as his 90th birthday approached in November 2021, he decided it was time to find a new owner for the Uptown. "Other people were interested but they weren't from Napa," Altamura added. "This guy's heart is in Napa."

"I’ve seen his commitment to Napa and live entertainment," Altamura said. "He was the best choice for taking over stewardship of the Uptown."

Truchard said when Altamura approached him about buying the Uptown, his answer was "an immediate yes."

“I was honored when George approached me about acquiring the Uptown Theatre," Truchard said. "I went to a Foreigner concert there in the summer of 2010 and remember thinking to myself what a cool venue it was, and that my future might one day be intertwined with the Uptown.

"We want to continue the good work that George started," Truchard said, saying his hope is to expand the number of shows from 50 a year to 100 -- ''maybe 75 in 2023" and bring in more comedy and a few "riskier" acts.

The Opera House

Meanwhile, work began on the much-needed maintenance and upgrades to the 1880 Opera House on Main Street in Napa with an exterior paint job replacing the faded pink with a vibrant burgundy color. Inside, Truchard said the next steps will be to repaint and replace carpets in the upstairs ballroom.

He anticipates the work could take "two to three years, if not sooner. We're going to try to do it as right as we can."

The Truchards had already established their bonafides as the valley's music-loving vintners when they announced plans in 2019 to purchase the 1880 Opera House, which had reopened in 2003, after a community effort saved and restored the building.

The Truchards' JaM Cellars wine brand is a major sponsor presenting BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival, and their financial support of the financially shaky Opera House had resulted in a name change for the upstairs theater in the Opera House to the Jam Cellars Ballroom.

The board of the privately owned Opera House had concluded the only way for the venue to continue as a performing arts venue was to sell it.

At the time of the sale, John Truchard told the Register the CFO of his wine company had asked him how he planned to make money at the Opera House. His reply was, "Oh, we don't."

"We live in Napa," John said. "We are going to be here the rest of our lives. We live two miles up the street [from the Opera House]. And selfishly, we want to have cool stuff to do in downtown Napa."

"We're fortunate that JaM Cellars is a brand that is successful enough that we can afford to maintain a building like this but also that it's synergistic, the use. It's just kind of fun. It's very fortuitous," he concluded.

Truchard said he is excited about the potential synergy between the Opera House and the Uptown.

"The Opera House is leased to Ken Tesler, and he does the booking there. But George has been booking the Uptown and we plan to continue this."

The "sweet spot" for capacity at the Uptown is 350-800, Truchard said; but the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Opera House has the capacity for a larger audience and it may make sense to present that performance there and "help activate the ballroom."

“Hospitality is at the core of our businesses and with the success of JaM Cellars, live music has become an important part of the mix," said Truchard, whose parents founded Truchard Vineyards in 1974. Michele Truchard is a fourth-generation Napan.

"Napa has become such a cool place," said Truchard. "If there is anything we can do to help, we are happy to do it."

Napa Valley Presents

Another bright spot for the arts in 2022 was the announcement that the profits from the sale of the Napa Valley Opera House sale had created an endowment to support performing arts in Napa Valley.

In September, a new non-profit, Napa Valley Presents, organized a week-long spotlight on performing arts, as a prelude to a call for grant applications for music, theater, dance and spoken word presentations.

In response to the first step in the grant process, the group received 23 letters expressing interest and in November selected those invited to apply for a grant. They will announce the first recipients in spring of 2023.

Napa artist Gordon Heuther, a former member of the Opera House board, is president of the board of Napa Valley Presents. “Our mission is to support the performing arts in the community, and this grant opportunity is key to that support," he said.

With its energetic return to the arts after the pandemic shutdown of live performances, Heuther said Napa Valley has become a Bay Area hub for the arts. BottleRock returned to its May dates in 2022, and the RiverStage in Napa and Charles Krug winery in St. Helena filled the summer with outdoor performances.

The chief question for the arts in 2023 is what is happening with Yountville's Lincoln Theater, which has been closed since the pandemic, with no word from the state, which owns it, as to when it will reopen.