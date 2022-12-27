Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 5 - Napa Valley College moves forward with new leadership 

In the midst of an accreditation watch brought about by years of budget deficits, among a host of other issues including a ransomware attack, Napa Valley College went through a plethora of changes this year.

Perhaps the most prominent change was the hiring of a new superintendent and president, Torence Powell, in July this year. Powell’s arrival has acted as something of a new start for the college, following the departure of his predecessor, Ron Kraft, late last year, and the short tenure of an interim holder of the position, Rob Frost.

In March, Frost announced — amid votes of no confidence in college leadership from NVC’s academic and classified senates, as well as criticism from the Associated Students of Napa Valley College — that Kraft had resigned under pressure from the NVC Board of Trustees because of alleged fiscal management.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"The previous administration intentionally withheld financial information from the board. Once the board discovered the fiscal mismanagement, it acted immediately to remove Dr. Ron Kraft," Frost, then NVC's acting leader, said in a March statement.

College leadership successfully moved forward with a narrowly balanced budget later that year — though with several cuts, including a suspension to the community college’s law enforcement academy for at least a year — as well as plans to improve NVC budgeting practices. That included plans to implement a budgeting software the college had owned for years but not used, owing in part to lack of resources allocated to training staff how to use it.

“We didn’t invest in the programming, either on site or from an external programmer to fully implement it,” Frost told the NVC board in June. “And that’s on us. And you were told about that underinvestment. Instead that money was spent on other things and now the college is really paying for it.”

Powell took the helm of Napa Valley College in July. But in June, just before he arrived, the school suffered another setback — a ransomware attack that snared the college’s internet and phone systems for several weeks, and brought about lingering side effects in the following months.

While the school recovered from the attack, NVC carried out workaround efforts — including holding in-person events to help inform students, cut off from internet information, about enrollment and financial aid.

In an interview earlier this year, Powell said that one of his first priorities is to address the underlying issues and concerns those in the NVC community have around transparency and trust in the college’s process.

At an August NVC Planning and Budget Committee meeting, Powell recognized this lack of trust from members of the committee, several of whom had raised concerns about the 2022-23 budget.

“You’re having trouble trusting in this process, trusting in the people, trusting in the ability of the institution to really progress and move forward,” Powell said. “That’s very humbling for me to hear that. It’s very sobering. And I think it should be for everyone on this call, because absent trust, and absent a concerted effort for [educational] transparency, communication and faith, quite frankly, this institution will continue to swirl. And I think this budget is unfortunately a missed opportunity for us to exercise shared and collective trust.”

But Powell is ultimately hoping to dive into upcoming equity-focused changes at Napa Valley College — which are coinciding with broader changes in the California Community College system.

One of those changes is the now proceeding construction of the 588-bed River Trail Village student housing complex, set to be finished in time for the 2024 school year. With a $31 million California grant, the college will subsidize the housing cost for the greatest amount of low-income students, who represent about 40% of the NVC student population.

Powell noted at a September groundbreaking ceremony that much of what goes into providing a comprehensive academic program is making sure students have their basic needs covered. That includes helping reduce insecurities that take away from a student’s ability to academically perform — including with food, shelter and transportation.

“Research consistently shows the correlational impact housing and food security have on student success,” Powell said. “Students are more likely to be successful and complete college when they live on campus, particularly when their campus experience builds learning relationships and encourages student engagement.”

Much of Powell’s passion for community college comes directly from his experiences as a first-generation college student. He attended the south Sacramento Cosumnes River College — where he later worked for about a decade — after struggling in high school following the loss of several of his friends to gang violence.

With the support of teachers, Powell eventually moved back to Cosumnes River College to hold a series of leadership positions.

Powell also previously said he’s interested in connecting the school with the greater Napa community, in part to understand workforce needs. With that understanding, the school can better respond to those needs through its programming.