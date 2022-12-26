Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 6 - The struggles of Napa Valley's homeless

One Napan lost her RV home to a fire. Another found a temporary shelter at a Motel 6 room. An increasing number of locals pitched tents and cobbled together other shelters at the south end of Kennedy Park. Napa’s homeless shelter added extra beds.

As Napa Valley rental and real estate prices rose in 2022, so did the number of homeless Napans, according to data from the city and county of Napa.

According to a May 17 Napa Valley Register story, Napa County’s one-day homeless count held in February tallied 494 people, a slight increase from the 464 identified during the previous 2020 count.

In 2022, the Napa Valley Register reported more than 14 stories on homeless Napans and their search for permanent housing.

In February, reporters covered the story of Napan Daniel Coles who found a fresh start, and housing, at a former S. Coombs Street motel.

Coles had been homeless on and off for years. Thanks to Project Roomkey, Coles and a group of other homeless residents received temporary shelter during the COVID pandemic.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Coles at the time. “The people who work here are extremely nice and helpful. They don’t look down on us because we’re homeless. They’re very supportive and understanding.”

That same month, the Napa City Council heard an update on the shutdown of The Bowl homeless encampment.

In Nov. 2021, the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, the Napa Sanitation District and Napa County partnered to move roughly 30 residents of the encampment. It was located in a sunken area between the Vine Trail and OLE Health.

About one-third of the former Bowl residents initially went into some form of shelter, said Rattigan. Another third returned to live with a family member or had some other housing option available to them. And the final third relocated elsewhere in the city, with most taking up residence in the Kennedy Park encampment.

“I had my own concerns leading up to the time (of clearing the encampment) about whether it was the right thing to do, and I truly believe it was the right thing to do,” Rattigan said at the time. “Even if people weren’t ready for shelter, or weren’t ready to engage in housing, allowing the continued living conditions that were occurring in The Bowl was probably not a very humane thing to do.”

On Feb 20, the Register reported a bit of good news.

Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, was awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.

The funding came from California’s Project Homekey initiative, a multi-billion dollar effort to provide permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness statewide.

"The key here is it’s going from a motel transient occupancy to permanent supportive housing,” Larry Florin, chief executive officer of Burbank Housing, said. “Emphasis on permanent. These are now units that will become people’s apartments.”

In March the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District carried out a homeless encampment cleanup on a small island in the Napa River, located behind the Napa Yacht Club.

Rattigan said the city had received a significant number of complaints about the homeless presence on the island from businesses in the nearby Tannery Row area and the Napa Yacht Club.

The cleanup displaced one year-round homeless resident of the island, according to Richard Thomasser, manager of the flood district.

His goal was “keeping an area safe for the rest of the public,” and the homeless resident(s) on the island, said Thomasser.

Come May, construction vehicles rumbled into the city of Napa’s Kennedy Park homeless encampment daily for about one week to clear what the city had defined as fire and safety hazards, including the built-up wooden structures some homeless residents have been living in for years.

Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point-person on homelessness, said the cleanup was primarily focused on removing the encampment’s more developed structures using excavators and bulldozers, though the contractor is also removing trash, firewood, fire pits and other combustible material as well. The Kennedy Park encampment is Napa’s largest, and city staff members estimate it’s existed for about a decade.

At least 12 structures have been removed and several other minor buildings have been taken down or modified to comply with the city’s new rules. The city’s filled up twenty 20-yard dumpsters with material. Over 200 household batteries have also been removed from the encampment, Rattigan said, along with over two dozen propane tanks.

One resident who requested not to be named said the cleanup was “kind of devastating” to see — that it made her think about how she was going to survive — though she also said she recognized the need to cut down on fire risk.

In mid-May the Register reported on the story of Rachelle Keen. This Napan had been living in her RV but became homeless after a fire in late April destroyed the vehicle. Her RV was parked at the South Napa Marketplace at the time of the fire.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” said Keen.

As a result, she became homeless, and as of late November was living at an encampment at Kennedy Park.

“It’s just tragic,” said Keen at the time. “I’m still reeling from it.”

In June, construction was officially launched on Heritage House and Valle Verde housing developments in Napa.

The north Napa project is intended to house a mix of Napa’s chronically homeless and very low- to medium-income residents, are moving ahead.

Construction on the two projects is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2023, and the combined 90 housing units created will be 100% occupied by the end of that year, according to lead developer Burbank Housing.

“This is a great opportunity in this project to provide some permanent supportive housing,” Abode Services CEO Louis Chicoine said.

Abode Services, Napa County’s homeless services provider, will provide on-site support at Heritage House.

“With our massive social problem of homelessness, there’s been a revelation that we really need to start focusing on housing people who are out on the streets, who are in danger of becoming homeless because they can’t afford housing in our very expensive state,” said Chicoine.

That predicament was clearly illustrated by a Napa Register story produced that very same week.

Residents of the Napa “roomkey” program, including Coles and others, were just weeks away from eviction at a Napa Motel 6 as state funding dried up.

“The Motel 6 Program will be ending,” stated a letter dated June 1 and given to the roomkey residents. “All program participants must exit the site, with all of their belongings, on June 30.”

“They’re booting us out," Coles said at the time.

“I don’t understand,” why Roomkey at Motel 6 has to be shut down, said Roomkey participant Karla Knapp.

This July the 2021-22 Napa County Civil Grand Jury seemed to agree. It recommended that more be done to coordinate the local response to homelessness.

The jury report argued that Napa County’s response to homelessness is hampered by a lack of coordination among more than 30 entities providing services to Napa’s homeless residents.

There are Napa city and county officials providing leadership in the local response to homelessness, the report notes, but improving coordination could help provide services to such people “in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.”

By August, Coles and Knapp had good news.

These two formerly homeless Napans were given the keys to permanent housing. Each moved into a studio apartment in two different Napa complexes.

“Finally, it’s over,” said Knapp, 55. She had been homeless for more than two years. “I feel safe here. I feel like I’m going to get rooted again."

“I don’t know how to describe it,” said Coles at the time. “I just can’t believe I have a place now.”

By September, homeless Napans faced another challenge: a brutal heat wave that saw Valley temperatures rise as high as 114 degrees.

In a Sept. 9 story, several residents of Napa’s Kennedy Park they’ve been staying in the shade, drinking lots of water and taking dips in the Napa River to survive the sweltering weather.

They’ve also supported one another by sharing supplies, and have been supported in turn by outreach workers from Abode Services — Napa County’s homeless services provider — as well as the city of Napa’s own outreach efforts.

Allen Foschae, who lives in a RV at Kennedy Park, noted that his RV doesn’t have the electrical hookup needed to power an air conditioning unit. He’s said he’s personally been drinking lots of water, and went tubing in the Napa River to cool down.

“There’s help, just not enough help,” said Foschae at the time.

By mid-November, amid a rise in complaints about homelessness, the city’s attention turned to another Napa encampment, this one under the Maxwell Bridge.

According to the Register story, the city timed the encampment removal to coincide with the partial opening of the Napa winter shelter to make sure that the homeless residents there have somewhere to go. The residents were also to be provided with private storage, through Abode Services.

During a recent 90-day period, Rattigan said there had been 28 calls for fire or emergency medical services from that area, with five involving an actual fire. Additionally, four sexual assaults have been reported in the area in the past 30 days, and police are often called to the area to generally address issues, she added.

Some of the worst news from the homeless community came at the end of November.

Napan Kyle Legg, who had been homeless for more than 12 years, was found dead at his camp at Kennedy Park on Nov. 19.

In Nov. 2021 Legg was living at the Bowl. At that time, Legg said he was 28 years old.

He didn’t mind living outdoors, he said in a Napa Valley Register interview.

Legg said that even with a diagnosis of schizophrenia, “I’m very resilient and adaptable.”

But he was worried for the other homeless people around him, especially women.

Homeless or not you’re still a Napan, Legg said. You’re a member of the community.

“Why aren’t we protecting our own?”

As of Nov. 29, Legg’s cause of death was pending toxicology results, said Henry Wofford with the Napa County Sheriff's Office.