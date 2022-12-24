Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 7 - Napa County's economy on the rise

Housing prices continued to rise, a $275 million south Napa resort project finally opened, hotels saw double-digit revenue gains and the local jobless rate fell to a 30-year low.

Napa Valley’s economy showed clear signs in 2022 of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet other challenges continue to weigh on local industries and residents.

First time home buyers scramble

Adam Padilla and Caroline Helper had lived in Napa for about six years when they decided it was time to try and buy their first home.

“We had to be really competitive,” Helper knew. They ended up buying a house on Glenwood Drive, paying $75,000 over the listing price of $575,000.

“I expected we were going to have to go over,” said Helper. “I knew that was the game we were playing. The listing price was never the asking price; it was the starting price."

By August, the market had cooled somewhat. Prices were still up but thanks to rising interest rates, there were fewer buyers seeking those homes that were for sale. Sellers were receiving fewer multiple offers and some are even making price reductions or other concessions.

“This is a really good time to be a buyer,” said Realtor Richard Van Zandt of Sotheby's International Realty. “You have less competition out there and the sellers are more willing now” to compromise on price or agree to other allowances, such as making repairs.

According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, 816 homes in Napa County were sold in the first half of 2022 compared to 940 sold in the first six months of 2021, a 13% decline.

However, the total value of those homes sold in 2022 rose 18% compared to the first six months of 2021.

The median sold price in June for a Napa County home also rose year-over-year, to $865,000. One year ago, the median was $790,000.

However, following a brief sales bounce back in August, rapidly rising mortgage rates slowed Napa County home sales in September and resumed the month-to-month declining trend that began in the spring, according to data released that month from the California Association of Realtors (CAR).

The number of local homes sold dropped both year-over-year and month-over-month.

Napa's Stanly Ranch resort welcomes guests Take a look inside the newly opened Stanly Ranch resort, where rooms start at $1,295 a night.

Price wise, from August to September, the median (or middle) price of sold Napa County homes sold dipped from $977,500 to $849,000.

Yet, when comparing this September to last September, the sold price of a Napa County home rose 6.1% — from $800,000 to $849,000.

Napa Realtor Ellen Politz of Corcoran Global Living said the projected decline doesn’t surprise her.

The Napa County real estate “is definitely softening,” said Politz at the time.

Yountville hotel complex sets new price record: $356 million This Yountville hotel complex sold for a record $356 million, the highest ever for Napa Valley.

Stanly Ranch resort opens, others sell

There were several significant commercial real estate sales or developments in Napa County 2022.

A dozen years after it was first announced, Auberge’s Stanly Ranch resort opened in late April. At that time, rooms at the 700-acre property were said to start at $1,259 a night.

Estate Yountville, including V Marketplace, sold in December for $356.4 million, making it the most expensive hotel property sale to date in the Valley.

The Kohl’s/Parkway Plaza was sold in early March for $37 million to Coombs Street LLC of San Ramon.

Kohl’s announced plans to relocate the store to Soscol Avenue, but the store remains open in downtown Napa.

Preston O’Connell of Harvest Properties in Napa filed an application in October to begin a long envisioned remake of the south Copia parking lot into a hotel, residential and shopping complex called Oxbow South.

Napa property owner Joe Rossi improved and upgraded the Food City complex, including adding a dozen mature palm trees.

Plans for dozens of new homes at Napa Pipe were submitted to the city, spurring more talk about a much requested Costco in the same area. Redwood Credit Union opened an 8.5-acre administrative campus and branch in south Napa.

At the same time, some projects languished. Napa’s historic post office building was listed for sale, but no deal was recorded. The former Safeway site on Clay Street is nearing a decade of vacancy. A number of hotels proposed for downtown Napa did not advance.

Pain at the pump

Inflation led to rising food and gas prices. Napa Valley motorists continue to pay some of the highest pump prices nationally. The average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Napa County was $5.17 on Dec. 1. The U.S. average was $3.47.

Napa Pipe housing starts to take shape New homes are coming to Napa Pipe. Take a look here.

The number of visitors coming to Napa slowed, although those that did travel to the valley spent more money when they arrived.

For example, Napa County hotel bookings dropped 10% when comparing July 2019 to July 2022 statistics. Occupancy in July 2019 topped 78.1%. This July it was 67.1%.

However, overall lodging revenue in Napa County from January to July 2022 was up 32% over the same period in 2019.

The average daily room rate in the first seven months of 2019 rate rose from $317 to $455 in the first seven months of 2022.

Napa's Franklin Station post office listed for sale Napa's historic Franklin Station post office was listed for sale, again. What's next for this long-shuttered property?

“Those who traveled here are willing to spend more for our world-class hospitality experience,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO at Visit Napa Valley.

“Napa County has made really good push,” since the pandemic, said economist Robert Eyler in January.

He pointed to encouraging signs. County employment is close to the pre-pandemic level. By contrast, it took 96 months to recover from the Great Recession.

Hotel occupancy rates cratered at near 10% during the early pandemic but rebounded to more than 70% before a slight dip as the Omicron variant hit. The pre-pandemic level was 80%.

In May, Eyler weighed in again about Napa County’s economy.

Napa’s also basically back to pre-pandemic levels when it comes to total employment, Eyler said at the time.

At the same time, leisure and hospitality employment — which forms much of the basis of the city’s economy — is still recovering, Eyler added, and it’s a statewide question whether those jobs will return back to pre-pandemic levels. Many former workers of those industries, he said, have likely shifted to jobs in other industries.

This spring, the state Employment Development Department reported that Napa County’s jobless rate in April had hit a 30-year low, or 2.4%.

By October, that rate had inched up slightly, to 2.7%.