Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 8 - A public art cactus is headed to Napa

When drivers roll into downtown Napa off Highway 29 in late 2023, and successfully pilot through the triad of roundabouts there, they’ll be greeted by an abstract, 24-foot tall, 6,000-pound public art sculpture: a silver, green-striped prickly pear cactus on a concrete pad.

The yet-to-be-installed art piece, known as “Circulation,” proved controversial this year as it gradually moved through several stages of a public approval process. Napans said they didn’t like it; that they didn’t understand how a cactus fit the city’s identity; that the sculpture — which will not be installed in the center of a roundabout — would be a distraction or a hazard to drivers; and that the city should fix Napa’s roads before spending $375,000 on public art, among other reasons.

Much of the criticism focused on the idea of placing public art near the roundabouts rather than the choice of art itself.

But “Circulation” was finally, and soundly, approved by the Napa City Council in August on a 4-1 vote, though a few councilmembers expressed concerns that the symbolic meaning of the piece might be easily missed by those driving by.

Mexican artist Ana Teresa Fernández was present at that meeting to explain that symbolism and how it connects Napa’s Latino migrant workers to the successes of Napa’s wine-and-tourism economy.

For example, Fernández said she chose the Optunia prickly pear cactus as a model for the shape of the piece because the plant naturally migrated from Baja California to Napa. And the neon-green lines are intended to evoke vineyards, while the specific shade is the same shade of safety equipment worn by migrant vineyard workers.

“This often-invisible population, who toils the earth, day and night, and at 100-degree weather, also resides in proximity to the affluence,” Fernández said. “They will be at the center of the conversation. The symbolic nature of this color, which refers to hazard, proceed with caution, and often ironically is not paid attention to — we just drive past it — will now be what pulses with radiance at the heart of this intersection.”

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez emerged as a strong supporter of the sculpture proposal at the meeting. He said that as a Mexican immigrant, he personally connected to it, and he believes Napa’s substantial Latino population — who make up roughly 40% of city residents — would also connect to it. Narvaez added that the piece would be a statement and bring visibility to the often-ignored community.

“Downtown is possible because of the people who are working our fields, the people putting on those neon vests,” Narvaez said. “I usually don't talk this long, but for me, this really drove home emotionally, and I wanted to share that because there’s other people in our community that aren't here, that are working or have to get up early. Or there's language barriers or they just don’t feel confident in local government, still. We still have a long ways to go."

Whether Napans ultimately like the art piece or not, it will represent a tone-setting first step in the city of Napa’s plans to build public art beyond Napa’s downtown core.

That includes plans to build public art on two Soscol Avenue medians, with a proposed project cost of $250,000.

But the most notable large-scale upcoming public art project, estimated by city staff to cost somewhere in the range of $500,000 and $750,000, will be a plan to build playable art, or a public art playground to replace the part of the Fuller Park playground that’s nearing the end of its lifespan.

City staff research on that this year involved looking at award-winning playable art playgrounds, including one designed to resemble a humpback whale in Emeryville.

Despite the focus on building up public art outside of the downtown, the city’s downtown art offerings were not diminished this year. The city also kicked off its first Día de los Muertos celebration in November, which had an emphasis on art.