Top 10 Stories of 2022 - No. 9 - Napa County continues wildfire avoidance efforts

Napa County’s Measure L wildfire prevention tax measure went down in flames last June, resulting in a 2022 story that will reverberate into 2023.

Christopher Thompson is among those looking for other ways to raise money. The Deer Park volunteer firefighter is board president for Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.

“We have several sources for funding that we’re in the middle of applying for or receiving,” he said. “However, the only funds that will come to us to use in the ’23 fire season are state and county funds. Federal grants are still a year or two out.”

Wildfires remained a burning issue for Napa County in 2022, even though no megafires burned. Local leaders focused on how to avoid a repeat of the 2017 and 2020 fires that destroyed hundreds of homes and burned much of the county.

Napa Firewise has a five-year, $42 million fire prevention plan calling for such things as shaded fuel breaks in strategic areas. About $9 million is needed annually for all of the work to get done.

Measure L was to be the answer. This quarter-cent sales tax on the June 7 ballot would have raised $10 million annually to pay for wildfire prevention in rural areas and for fire prevention in each city.

The measure ended up with 56% of the vote. It needed two-thirds — or 66% — of the vote to pass, so it failed.

Measure L had widespread but not unanimous support among local leaders. Some asked why a state with big budget surpluses couldn’t fund more wildfire prevention work, rather than saddling residents with another tax.

Without a guaranteed stream of Measure L money, locals must try to put together a patchwork of funding from various sources. Thompson described what to expect for 2023.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, worked hard on behalf of Napa County and Napa Firewise, Thompson said. The result should be a $6 million state grant coming in March or April.

Napa County is also expected to provide money, though the amount is still unknown, he said.

There is precedent. The county Board of Supervisors since 2021 has agreed annually to provide several millions of dollars for wildfire prevention. But county leaders have stressed that this takes away from other county programs.

Unknown is whether the county can secure Cal Fire grants of about $10.5 million. If the effort is succeeds, money would be available from mid-2023 to 2025.

Thompson also noted Napa Valley Vintners recently held a fundraiser for wildfire prevention and reforestation. He said some of the money would be used to improve several strategic fire breaks.

There are two possible big prizes, if only the county can secure them, something that is far from being assured.

Napa County applied for a $50 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant through the state for fire prevention. The county would provide a $15 million match over three years.

"If we can use (the money) to help those folks who can't otherwise provide that defensible space around their homes, that will really be a game-changer," Supervisor Diane Dillon said.

Also, the county has applied for a $48.8 million hazard mitigation grant from FEMA. The county would provide a $4.8 million match. It could use the money for such things as fuel reduction projects where wildlands meet communities.

One thing notable about 2022 was what didn’t happen — a megafire.

Things looked ominous when the Old Fire broke out in the hills northeast of the city of Napa in late May, sending a column of smoke into the sky. This was before the hot, dry summer months and the heart of the wildfire season, at a time of year when wildfires usually aren't a problem.

Firefighters contained the Old Fire to about 530 acres with no homes lost. Then Napa County went through fire season with virtually no red flag fire warnings and no big fires.

“We’ve been very fortunate with the weather,” Deputy County Fire Chief Jason Martin said in October.

The past year also brought a sign of 2020 Glass Fire rebirth, one involving Meadowood resort northeast of St. Helena.

Much of Meadowood burned in the megafire, though the resort is open using the remaining buildings. Losses included a three-star Michelin restaurant, nine guest lodges with a total of 42 guest rooms, event areas, golf shop, tennis shop and café.

This fall, Napa County approved a 20-year development agreement with Meadowood. The agreement describes a vision to rebuild the resort, not exactly as it was, but in a way owners say will suit today’s market.

A reborn Meadowood would still have 106 lodging rooms. But it is to have larger and reconfigured buildings to meet hospitality industry trends, accommodate social distancing and improve efficiency.

“While the impact is devastating, we must move forward and look to the future. We view this as an opportunity to build Meadowood better than it was before the fires,” said Chris Birdwell of the resort.

This past year saw a range of fire prevention projects in Napa County. Among them:

204 acres of fuel mitigation projects completed.

44 miles of roadside fuel work done along 17 roads.

Six roadside safety buffers expanded onto private property beyond the county right-of-way.

A graveled rural evacuation route created on the back side of Diamond Mountain near Calistoga into Sonoma County.

Fuel work done around Silverado.

A Berryessa Estates defensible space project done that included 144 homes, 70 acres, 3,000 trees trimmed and 1,000 trees removed to improve clearance and spacing around homes.

600 reflective address signs installed in Calistoga area in parternship with Bank of the West.

What 2023 brings will depend partly on finding money in a world without Measure L’s guaranteed revenue stream.

Another issue for 2023 is whether Congress will pass legislation giving PG&E Fire Victim Trust beneficiaries tax-exempt status. The proposed bill would exclude amounts paid to compensate fire victims for losses from their incomes for tax purposes.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, in a Dec. 19 press release expressed frustration that the bill didn't pass this year along with the government funding legislation.

"It is a sad day when a bipartisan bill that helps people and has broad support in Congress can't get through the Senate," Thompson said. "This is terrible for fire survivors throughout California."

He vowed to push for fire survivors relief when several tax bills are considered next year.