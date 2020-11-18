Top brass at California medical group joined Newsom at French Laundry party

Newsom's office has not responded to repeated questions from the Associated Press about whether the governor wore a mask while not eating or drinking, as he's urged Californians to do, or was tested following the dinner. He apologized on Monday for attending and said he made a “bad mistake."

A spokesman for Kinney told the San Francisco Chronicle, which first broke news of the dinner, that 12 people were in attendance.

The photos of the dinner show the group seated closely together around a table. The table is surrounded by walls on three sides, and the room appears to be open on the fourth side.

At the time of the dinner, Napa County allowed outdoor dining and limited indoor dining under the state's tiered reopening system. But Newsom on Monday moved Napa and most other counties back into the state's most restrictive tier, which prohibits indoor dining, as the state faces a surge in cases and the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Newsom's decision to attend the dinner could damage his credibility as he urges California's nearly 40 million residents to exercise caution as the holidays approach.