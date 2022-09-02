Torence Powell takes helm at Napa Valley College

Torence Powell, 41, first felt a sense of educational belonging while attending a south Sacramento community college. The experience inspired him to later take on several jobs overseeing areas of that same college. Now, as the new superintendent and president of Napa Valley College, Powell is hoping to bring the same sense of empowerment he felt roughly two decades ago to the students of NVC.

“Community college really felt like a safe space,” Powell said. “And that was kind of a shocker for me because I always viewed, I didn’t necessarily view myself as college material, and so I didn’t think I would fit in when I got there. But I did from the very first day.”

Powell, who’s been helming NVC since July 1, is now figuring out how to lead an institution that ousted his long-time predecessor due to alleged fiscal mismanagement that pushed the school into budget cuts and a related accreditation watch. Powell’s first day of work was also during the immediate aftermath of a ransomware attack that knocked the NVC website and network systems offline and snared NVC online operations for several weeks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Given that, Powell said that one of his first priorities is to address underlying issues and concerns around transparency and trust. He’s currently working to create opportunities for dialogue that he said will ultimately rebuild confidence in the college’s processes.

Powell expanded on this point at an Aug. 31 NVC Planning and Budget Committee meeting, where several members of the committee raised concerns about the NVC's 2022-23 budget, and expressed doubt as to whether anything would change in the upcoming year.

“You’re having trouble trusting in this process, trusting in the people, trusting in the ability of the institution to really progress and move forward,” Powell said. “That’s very humbling for me to hear that. It’s very sobering. And I think it should be for everyone on this call, because absent trust, and absent a concerted effort for [educational] transparency, communication and faith, quite frankly, this institution will continue to swirl. And I think this budget is unfortunately a missed opportunity for us to exercise shared and collective trust.”

But, Powell said, once the college can get through its current difficulties, he’s most excited about incoming equity-focused changes at NVC, and the broader California community college system, that will be coming within the next few years.

“We’re experiencing, specifically at Napa Valley College, dramatic change as an organization,” Powell said in an interview. “We look at the composition of our leadership team: it’s almost completely turned over in terms of cabinet. Or if not turned over, the majority of people there are coming from different positions and brining new perspectives, which I think is important at this time because there’s a lot that the college is really poised to do in the next six months to three years to really help us better serve our students.”

Much of Powell’s passion for community college comes from his own experience as a first-generation college student. He grew up in south Sacramento, and attended the local Consumes River College — where he later worked for about a decade — after struggling in high school. He was pretty much a straight-A student until the eighth grade, the year after one of Powell’s classmates was killed in a gang-related shooting.

“He was the guy who sat next to me in PE, I knew him and he was a friend,” Powell said. “When he was killed it really kind of triggered something in me, which I think later I came to understand as post-traumatic stress from this very traumatic event. And I just really started slipping in terms of my grades as a student.”

By the time Powell made it to his junior year of high school, he was failing his classes. He said he’d lost two of his other friends to gang violence around that time and was disconnected; he didn’t see the value in school. As a result, Powell ended up transferring to Las Flores High School, an area independent study and continuation school.

Some might have seen Powell’s transfer to a continuation school as him “bottoming out,” he said, but he views it now as the major transitional point that led him to Consumnes River College. Powell credits his turnaround to his independent study teacher, Meesook Wissmath, whom he would meet with for an hour and a half each week.

Wissmath saw through his tough demeanor and recognized his potential to do more right away, "despite how closed off and unapproachable he was,” Powell said. She encouraged Powell to sign up for a class at Consumnes — and gave him specific directions on how to do so — after teaching him for roughly two months.

“She pulled me into her office when I met with her and said, ‘you’re going to go to college,'” Powell said. “And I’m looking at her like, ‘you’re crazy. I just failed out of all my classes and you’re telling me I’m going to go to college? No way.’ But she would not let me say no, and she really almost bullied me into taking my first class.”

Powell took a placement test, placed into college-level English and took his first community college English class during the summer between his junior and senior years of high school. He received an A. Then he took a full load of four classes the next semester — while completing his regular high school work — and received straight A’s.

“The environment was so different than what I was used to in high school, it was like really a place of learning,” Powell said. “And that hadn’t really been my experience in high school up to that point; at least I didn’t view high school as a center for learning in the same way I did community college. It just clicked for me.”

Powell transferred to Cal State, Los Angeles and earned a bachelor’s degree, then later picked up two master’s degrees — one in educational leadership and another in urban planning — and, later again, received a doctorate in education degree from UC Davis.

His work history includes stints working on diversity affairs; as a dean of communication, visual and performing arts; and as associate vice president of instruction and student learning at Consumnes River College, among much else. He most recently worked for three years at the Los Rios Community College District — which oversees Consumnes River College — as associate vice chancellor of instruction, workforce and economic development.

“What I’ve really attempted to do my entire career is just focus the work that I do on creating opportunities for people who historically haven’t had opportunity in the same way, that others have,” Powell said. “That’s really it: focusing on improving opportunity and improving the lives of communities of color, of working class communities, communities with immigrant populations, folks who have historically been marginalized to some degree but who also have tremendous commitment and love for this country, and passion for really making improvements in the lives of for them and their children.”

Powell added that he’s especially interested in connecting with the greater Napa community and understanding the workforce needs. He said he wants the school to be active in understanding those needs and responding to them through its programming.

Providing opportunities to students that will get them jobs or promotions, Powell said, makes a huge impact on their ability to provide for their families and become empowered.

“That’s what gets me excited about this work,” Powell said. “You go and you sit at these graduation ceremonies and you hear these students and their personal narratives and their stories and their families are there, their tears. You start crying. It’s just a wonderful thing to work in this environment, to be able to have such a large impact on people, their lives, and their sense of self-efficacy. My own self-efficacy dramatically improved from having gotten that first A. I got that sense of empowerment. Like yeah, I am smart. I can do this. We see that, like, every day here in the community college system, at Napa Valley College.”