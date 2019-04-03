The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just west of Chico that lasted until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The warning extends into eastern Glenn County and west central Butte County, according to the NWS.
Just before 5 p.m., "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nord, or 8 miles west of Chico, moving northeast at 5 mph," the NWS said.
The NWS warns affected residents to take shelter and anticipated possible damage to mobile homes, roofs, vehicles and trees.
It also predicted heavy rain and hail up to a half inch wide.
The tornado warning was allowed to expire after the storm weakened, but the NWS said heavy hail and rain may still cause localized flooding in the area.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, you should avoid windows if you are in a tornado warning area. If you have a basement, go there and cover yourself with a sleeping bag or mattress. Be aware of where there are heavy objects on floors above you and avoid them. If there's no basement, get in an interior hallway or under a stairwell.