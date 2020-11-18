Tourism remains a drag on Napa economy with coming of winter, COVID-19 surge

Occupancy rates have edged upwards since April, when most non-essential businesses were under state lockdown orders, but smoggy late-summer and early fall conditions during the Hennessey and Glass fires likely undid some of that progress, according to the study.

As other parts of the economy remain hobbled by the pandemic, home sales in Napa are likely to remain vigorous, with demand likely powered by more people working from home, Eyler added. His report forecasted a 5% rise in median home prices through September 2021 in both the city and county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Such increases indicate little relief in sight for lower-income Napans already pressured by ever-increasing home sale prices and rents, and historically tight supplies, even before the virus' arrival. Napa County's median home resale price reached a record $867,000 in August, according to California Association of Realtors, and the city's rental vacancy rate dropped to 1.4% in the most recent survey completed in September.

Even before return of more COVID-19 restrictions, the economic improvements in Napa appeared tentative at best to Councilmember Liz Alessio in the face of layoffs, furloughs and business closures.