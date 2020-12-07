Tourist visits for state and Napa Valley may not see full recovery until 2023 ... or later

Visitation to California is expected to decline more than 40% this year, according to a study released by the tourism advocacy nonprofit Visit California. The figure is in keeping with several of Napa Valley’s cities, which have reported similar declines.

The study projected California’s total visitation in 2020 to reach less than 161 million — an almost 44% decline from 2019, when 286 million tourists traveled to the state. Visitation will not again reach 2019 levels for at least another three years, the agency’s projections show.

Similarly, the study predicts, travel-related spending in the state “is not expect to reach pre-coronavirus levels until 2024.” Tourism spending in the state this year is expected to drop to $66.1 billion — less than half of 2019 levels — erasing “a decade of growth,” the study said.

Data from Visit Napa Valley in 2018, the most recent available, showed visitation to Napa Valley that year reached 3.85 million. The tourism industry in the region generated $2.23 billion inside of Napa County, with almost 70% of that revenue coming from overnight hotel guests.