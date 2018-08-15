An unusual kind of “casket” was relayed into Napa on Tuesday but it wasn’t for any one person.
The symbolic casket is meant to symbolize the many tow truck operators and other first responders who've lost their lives in roadside accidents.
It was hosted by a group called The Spirit Ride, a project of American Towman Spirit, Inc., a nonprofit corporation created to promote highway safety.
A year-long, coast-to-coast campaign to raise public awareness of the “Slow Down, Move Over” laws, the Spirit Ride is meant to honor those killed while on the job, said organizers.
According to The Spirit Ride, tow truck operator is now considered one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.
In 2014, 33 tow truck operators were killed while trying to rescue stranded drivers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Those numbers continue to increase annually,” said a Spirit Ride news release. According to Spirit Ride organizers, a tow truck driver dies on average every six days.
That number doesn’t include police officers and firefighters also killed or injured in roadside incidents.
In fact, on Aug. 10, California Highway Patrol Officer Kirk Griess and the driver of a Saturn the officer had pulled over were killed in Solano County when a Chevrolet pickup truck veered into the right shoulder and hit Griess and the Saturn, the CHP said.
Griess’ wife Keri is a native of Napa, according to a posting by family members on the Nextdoor social media site.
Slow Down, Move Over laws are in effect in all 50 states. They require passing vehicles to move over one lane or slow down when approaching an incident where tow operators, police, firefighters and EMS people are working.
According to a poll by the National Safety Commission, 71 percent of Americans have not heard of “Move Over” laws. The Spirit Ride organizers and participants would like to change that.
Napa-based A & T Towing hosted the Napa stop of the Spirit Ride, held in the parking lot of Foothill Christian Church on Laurel Street in Napa.
“If we can save one life, it’s working,” said Gus Timm of A & T Towing.
The campaign can help people remember, “If you see flashing lights, you need to slow down and move over,” said Mari Hanner, whose husband works at A & T Towing.
While on the job, cars pass only inches from tow truck operators, said Charlie Scharff of All Bay Cities Towing of Walnut Creek and Concord. “Give us room to work.”
The Spirit Ride kicked off its nationwide tour on April 11 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
More than 10,000 tow trucks are participating in the ride that winds its way throughout the nation over the next several months.
The procession of tow trucks and emergency vehicles will relay the ceremonial casket, "Spirit", which was custom painted by artist Cecil Burrowes.
The 8-foot long casket is painted with scenarios of first responders at the scene of highway incidents, symbolizing those who've lost their lives in roadside accidents. Towed behind a truck, the casket is easily visible to others on the road.
"The Ride is generating public awareness of the perils first responders face and galvanizing police resolve for enforcing the Move Over law,” said American Towman Magazine President Steve Calitri.
After the Spirit Ride left Napa, it was headed to Santa Rosa and then Cloverdale. The procession included tow truck operators and local CHP, fire, police, sheriff and other first responders and vehicles.