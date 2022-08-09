Town & Country Fair returns to Napa Thursday, with new twists

The Napa Town & Country Fair will return this week for the first time in three summers. But the novelty will extend well beyond the comeback of a fair with all the trimmings, and into many of the trimmings themselves.

A wine lounge, interactive craft and quilt pavilion, and a music stage just for local bands are among the new wrinkles the Napa Valley Expo is adding to its annual showcase, which it will present as a full-fledged fair and livestock auction for the first time since 2019.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Napa fair’s run from Thursday afternoon through Sunday night will be a sharp break from the disruptions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced festivities to an online animal auction in 2020 and a separate auction and scaled-down carnival in 2021.

This week’s fairgoers will partake of many of the sights and entertainments familiar to generations of Napans, from Ferris wheels and midway games to funnel cakes and nighttime concerts. But the state-owned Expo also is introducing new attractions as it aims to expand closer to its pre-pandemic scale and welcome thousands of visitors day and night.

For the first time, the county fair long established in wine country will feature a wine garden lounge, where about half a dozen Napa Valley brands will showcase their products and sell them by the glass. The lounge will offer wines from Brendel, Judd’s Hill, Roots Run Deep, Nickel & Nickel, and Napa Native, according to Julie Morales, leader of Team Morales Events, which is operating the garden along with volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Napa.

“It’s Napa, and we’re trying to elevate the fair, and this being a Napa fair, wine is very important,” Morales said of the lounge, which she described as a way to make the valley’s most famous product approachable to residents. “Our hope is to provide a little exposure to the wineries, and to provide a place for the locals.”

If you go Napa Town & Country Fair Thursday and Friday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 10 p.m. Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa Admission: Advance purchase – $10 for adults, $7 for seniors 60 and older, $7 for children ages 6 to 12. At the gate – $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and children. Free admission for children 5 and younger. Carnival tickets: single-day wristband for unlimited rides, $30 in advance, $40 at the fair; with front-of-line upgrade, $50 in advance, $70 at the fair Parking: $15 for preferred spaces, $10 for general parking Napa Junior Livestock Auction Saturday: registration starts at 8 a.m., followed by the auction at 9 a.m. at the Napa Valley Expo livestock pavilion. For ticket purchases, concert schedules and other information, visit napafair.org.

Meanwhile, Chardonnay Hall has been converted into the Town & Country Fair’s first-ever Quilt Show and Makers Market. More than 100 artists, including members of the Napa Valley Quilters, will display tapestries, weavings, woodwork and other crafts – and many of the artists will create new works in front of spectators during fair weekend.

The idea of an interactive craft fair arose from talks between Oakley and the Napa Valley Quilters about going beyond static exhibits and actually showing how the crafts are created, according to Rose Luce, president of the quilt-making guild.

“Everybody in this building has to be making something – that’s the whole point of it,” she said Tuesday morning while strolling past quilts, sewing machines, and an installation of inflatable tree-like structures created by the artist Stanton Clark. “… I love watching shows like ‘How It’s Made’; I love watching people do what they do. That’s the kind of immersion I want.”

Other crafters taking part creating pieces during the makers’ market will include woodworkers, weavers and sculptors. The Napa Valley Quilters also will sell $2 tickets to people wishing to add swatches to the group’s Opportunity Quilt, a piece that raised about $4,000 in 2019 and is the guild’s main fundraiser.

“Every kind (of craft) has a presence in that building, and they’re selling their wares and interacting with people,” said Corey Oakley, chief executive of the Expo. “It’s set up so that you can really enjoy and immerse yourself in the arts and crafts, and see how things are made and talk to (artists) about it.”

As at Napa fairs past, the Expo’s Plaza Stage and bandstand will host a slate of 14 musical acts. Joining the program this year, however, is the Locals Live Stage, where 10 local acts are scheduled to perform – not only bands, but also members of the Napa School of Music Friday night and the Pepperette Baton & Dance Club on Sunday afternoon.

The 2022 exposition will reunite the fair with the Junior Livestock Auction, which traditionally takes place Saturday morning and showcases farm animals raised by Napa Valley children and teenagers allied with 4-H and FFA clubs. State limits on crowd sizes early in the pandemic led the Expo to host the 2021 auction as a stand-alone event in July a month after it presented a one-year-only carnival with limited attendance.

Registration for the auction begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the auction starting at 9 a.m.

The Quake Mosaic: Catch previews of the 10-year project at the Napa Town & Country Fair Visitors at the Napa Town & Country Fair can catch a preview of the Quake Mosaic, a 10-year project led by artist Kristina Young "to document and honor" Napa's 2014 earthquake and the 2017 and 2020 wildfires.

Fairgoers also will be able to see perhaps the largest memento of the 2014 Napa earthquake. Eighty sections of the Quake Mosaic, a community-built artwork being created to document and honor the aftermath of natural disasters such as the South Napa earthquake and the 2017 and 2020 wildfires, will be on display on a temporary wall near Chardonnay Hall.

Amid the larger changes at this year’s Napa fair will a return of sorts for one of the expo’s best-remembered symbols: the Red Barn, which had served as a gathering point and information station before its demolition in 2017. A new Red Barn will serve a similar role this year, but unlike the original structure will be towed into place for the fair and then stowed away for use at future fairs and events, Oakley said in April.

Gates at the Town & Country Fair, which is in its first year shortening its schedule from five days to four, will be open from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the Napa Town & Country Fair, visit napafair.org.