Napa Town & Country Fair

- Wednesday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Aug. 12

- Opens at noon each day; closes at 10 p.m. each night except Aug. 13 (9 p.m.)

- Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa

- Ticket discounts will give a break to the fair’s oldest and youngest guests on the first two days of the event. Senior's Day on Aug. 8 will feature $8 tickets for those 60 and older, while children 12 and younger will get free admission on Kids Day, the 9th.

- Regular ticket prices, which include concert admission, are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Online, advance purchases receive a $3 discount per ticket.

- Tickets for midway rides are sold separately and can be purchased singly, in 50- or 100-piece sheets, or as wristbands good for all rides for one day. A wristband is $35 on a fair day or $25 when bought in advance. Each ride requires four to 12 tickets per person.

- Online: napavalleyexpo.com/town-and-country-fair.php

- Tickets: http://bit.ly/2v1QfI8