Prize-winning farm animals by day, live music at night from the likes of Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Blue Öyster Cult and country singer Gary Allan, and a carnival midway in between will mark the latest version of the Napa Town & Country Fair during its five-day run next week.
Billed this year as “Peace, Love & Livestock,” the late-summer festival at the Napa Valley Expo will open at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 8 and continue through Sunday.
The Town & Country Fair’s agricultural roots will take center stage Saturday the 11th during the Junior Livestock Auction, which takes place in the Expo’s livestock area and begins at 9 a.m. Steers, lambs, chickens, hogs and other domestic animals will be displayed and auctioned by children and teenagers who have raised their livestock through various 4-H and Future Farmers of America clubs in the Napa Valley.
Closing each evening of the fair, except for the Aug. 12 conclusion, is the Street Dance Party, which begins at 9 p.m. in a pavilion south of the Plaza Stage and north of the carnival lot. Supplying the music will be DJ Rotten Robbie, the Napa-based disc jockey.
Fairgoers also can themselves become the performers during The Grape Karaoke Kontest, which will be held on the Bandstand Stage and include divisions for adults and youth singers. Preliminary heats are scheduled for the first four days of the fair, with finals on Aug. 12 – a junior championship at 2 p.m., followed by an adults’ final at 4.
The Expo’s Plaza Stage will host the fair’s showcase musicians, with concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. the first four days and at 6:30 p.m. on the final day.
Headlining the opening-night bill Aug. 8 is Creedence Clearwater Revisited, a successor to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Creedence Clearwater Revival of the late 1960s. Founded by bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford – former members of CCR – Creedence Clearwater Revisited has played the earlier band’s hits such as “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary” and “Fortunate Son” on tour since its formation in 1995 and released a platinum-selling live album, “Recollection.”
Performing Aug. 9 will be Blue Öyster Cult, the hard-rock band that made its name in the 1970s and 1980s with songs including “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You.”
Taking the stage Aug. 10 is country singer Gary Allan, who has recorded five No. 1 country radio songs and sold more than 8 million albums. His 2013 album “Set You Free” reached the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, a career first.
On the Aug. 11 bill will be Pablo Cruise, which rose to fame in the late 1970s with its songs “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?” and “Love Will Find a Way.”
The fair’s final 2018 headliner on Aug. 12 – starting at 6:30 p.m., an hour earlier than the other Plaza Stage concerts – is Ozomatli, the Los Angeles-based band known for blending influences from Latino, hip-hop, urban and world styles since its 1995 founding. Ozomatli’s albums “Embrace the Chaos” and “Street Signs” both won the Grammy Award for the best Latin rock-alternative album.