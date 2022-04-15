 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town hall meetings on fentanyl awareness planned in Napa

  • Updated
Fentanyl awareness in Napa

A display set up by the Michael Leonardi Foundation at Sunday's Napa County Public Health Fair included a montage published in People magazine of people who have died after overdosing on fentanyl, the drug that claimed Leonardi's life in February 2020. His parents Mona and Mark created his namesake foundation in their son's memory to raise awareness about the drug, which is often falsely labeled in the guise of legal prescription drugs.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The danger of fentanyl poisoning is the subject of a pair of free town hall meetings planned for Napa County families.

The Napa County Office of Education and Napa Opioid Safety Coalition are presenting the virtual town halls to raise awareness of the drug. An English-language session is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and a Spanish-language program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; both will take place via Zoom.

Leaders from local health and law enforcement agencies will speak about the impacts of fentanyl and take questions from viewers.

Scheduled panelists at Thursday’s English-language session include Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley; Napa County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Woolworth; Dr. Ninad Athale, addiction specialist with Kaiser Permanente; and Mona Leonardi, co-founder of the Michael Leonardi Foundation named for her son, who died in February 2020 after ingesting fentanyl falsely labeled as a legal prescription drug.

The focus of the program will be on the signs of fentanyl poisoning, Napa-area statistics on the drug’s use, legal considerations, and advice for parents.

Viewers can register for the English-language meeting at tinyurl.com/FentanylEnglish, and the Spanish-language meeting at tinyurl.com/FentanylSpanish

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

