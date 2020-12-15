 Skip to main content
Town of Yountville offers COVID-19 testing

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with N3 Laboratories, CORE and the Town of Yountville, is now offering COVID-19 testing every Wednesday at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., from 9 a.m. to noon. 

Tests are administered by appointment only, to book an appointment, visit https://napacovid.com.

Testing is open to anyone, not just Yountville residents, and is covered by all insurance companies. For those without insurance, a $100 fee will be collected at the testing site. Payment must be cash.

“The Yountville Chamber is thrilled to partner with N3 Labs, CORE and the Town of Yountville to bring COVID-19 testing to Yountville. Our goal is to make testing more accessible to residents and employees in Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga. We hope this helps as we all continue to stay vigilant against COVID-19,” Whitney Diver McEvoy, president & CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

Dr. Eric Grigsby, founder and CEO of Neurovations and Napa-based N3 Laboratories, has supplied infrastructure including a website, online and multilingual scheduling tools, and administration aid. He has rapidly converted N3 Laboratories to handle and process COVID-19 tests.

For a fuller list of testing options, go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

