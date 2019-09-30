{{featured_button_text}}
Toys For Tots in Napa

Andrew De Haro (left), Lexi Wagoner (top center) and Bernie Narvaez, dressed as Santa Claus, help Lily Wright donate a board game during the Toys for Tots toy drive by the Napa Marine Corps League at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa in December 2015.

 Register file photo

Napa families seeking holiday gifts for their children will be able to register for this year’s Toys for Tots program starting Tuesday, the nonprofit has announced.

Registration is available online at napa-ca.toysfortots.org and will take place until shortly before Toys for Tots’ local distribution day Dec. 21, according to Jerica Gilley, the program’s Napa coordinator.

Two in-person toy registration events also have been scheduled at the Salvation Army station at 590 Franklin St. in Napa – from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9.

Donations to Napa Toys for Tots can be made online, and a list of toy drop-off locations will be released on or about Oct. 15, Gilley said.

For more information, contact Gilley at 707-363-4155 or jericagilley@yahoo.com.

