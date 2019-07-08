{{featured_button_text}}

A 78-year-old Calistoga resident was injured Sunday morning when his tractor overturned on private property along Highway 29, north of Tubbs Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said Paul D. Wright was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by medical helicopter with head trauma after being ejected from his overturning Kubota tractor.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. as Wright was riding the tractor on a dirt embankment, the CHP said. The reason for the crash is under investigation. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.