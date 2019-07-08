A 78-year-old Calistoga resident was injured Sunday morning when his tractor overturned on private property along Highway 29, north of Tubbs Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP said Paul D. Wright was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by medical helicopter with head trauma after being ejected from his overturning Kubota tractor.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. as Wright was riding the tractor on a dirt embankment, the CHP said. The reason for the crash is under investigation.