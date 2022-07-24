Traffic collision closes Highway 29 intersection in south Napa

The intersection of Highways 29 and 121 in south Napa was shut down late Saturday night due to a traffic collision.

A three-vehicle collision occurred at about 10:13 p.m. on northbound Highway 29 and resulted in at least one major injury, according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log.

The closure was on northbound Highway 29 and the Highway 121 interchange. All northbound traffic was being diverted to Golden Gate Drive, which parallels the freeway.

Motorists were advised, as of 11:45 p.m. Saturday, to avoid the area for the next several hours, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Nixle alert.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.