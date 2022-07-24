Traffic collision closes Highway 29 intersection in south Napa

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Update: Two dead in plane crash in rural Napa County; small fire put out
Updated at 9:42 p.m. Sunday – Two people died after a small airplane crashed near Berryessa Estates in rural Napa County, authorities confirmed Sunday night.
Updated at 9:42 p.m. Sunday – Two people died after a small airplane crashed near Berryessa Estates in rural Napa County, authorities confirmed Sunday night.
