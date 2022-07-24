 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic collision closes Highway 29 intersection in south Napa

  • Updated
  • 0

The intersection of Highways 29 and 121 in south Napa was shut down late Saturday night due to a traffic collision.

A three-vehicle collision occurred at about 10:13 p.m. on northbound Highway 29 and resulted in at least one major injury, according to the California Highway Patrol's online incident log.

The closure was on northbound Highway 29 and the Highway 121 interchange. All northbound traffic was being diverted to Golden Gate Drive, which parallels the freeway.

Motorists were advised, as of 11:45 p.m. Saturday, to avoid the area for the next several hours, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Nixle alert.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News