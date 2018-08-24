Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A collision between a Volvo station wagon and a Ford pickup truck snarled traffic at Trancas Street and the Highway 29 northbound off-ramp at mid-day Friday.

The truck overturned at 11:15 a.m., trapping the two occupants who had to be extracted by the Napa Fire Department, Napa Police said. A total of three people were taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police issued a Nixle alert asking motorists to avoid the area going into the noon hour. The northbound Highway 29 exit and eastbound Trancas were blocked until 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses are asked to call Community Services Officer Juliana Martinez at 707-258-7880, ext. 5319.

