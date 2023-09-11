ST. HELENA — Expect evening traffic delays in downtown St. Helena into early October as Caltrans performs emergency drainage replacement on Main Street, which is also Highway 29/128.

The southbound lanes of Main Street between Adams Street and Madrona Avenue will be subject to one-way traffic control between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays. Work began Monday and will continue into Oct. 9.

Caltrans announced the schedule in a news release issued Friday. The agency stated the work is weather-dependent and “may be extended or rescheduled due to inclement weather.”

“Every effort will be made to minimize inconvenience, but construction noise cannot be entirely avoided,” the agency stated. “Caltrans thanks residents for your patience.”

The city issued its own statement Friday, saying the city is working with Caltrans “to minimize the impact to businesses, residents and travelers.”

According to the city, construction closer to Adams Street will only occur on Mondays and Tuesdays “to help minimize the impact on hotel guests in the area.”

While the construction falls within the Upvalley’s harvest season, it gives the city a chance to accelerate the replacement of five sewer laterals in the project stretch — a project that had originally been scheduled for 2024 or 2025.

The city plans to piggyback on the Caltrans drainage work to minimize future impact to businesses and residents and reduce the cost of replacing the laterals.

“The City of St. Helena recognizes that the timing of this work coincides with peak season in the Napa Valley and continues to work with Caltrans and our business community to mitigate construction impacts as much as possible,” St. Helena Public Works Director Joe Leach said. “This work will continue to help improve our infrastructure and gives our Public Works team an opportunity to begin work replacing sewer laterals earlier than planned that will help reduce any future closures for this section of Main Street.”

According to the city’s press release, the Caltrans drainage replacement is a $2.7 million project.

