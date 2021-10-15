Traffic delays expected in Napa County's airport industrial area

Drivers should expect traffic delays in south Napa County's airport industrial area next week due to planned road closures at two key locations.
The Airport Boulevard exit from Highway 29 and the Airport Boulevard/Devlin Road intersection are slated to be closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday due to ongoing roadwork. Traffic will be directed to a clearly signed detour around the project limits, a county press release said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Airport Boulevard at Highway 29 is a major entrance to the industrial area. As detours, traffic can enter using South Kelly Road or Soscol Ferry/Devlin roads.
The Airport Boulevard/Devlin Road intersection is along the major north-south route within the industrial area and is used by commuters seeking to avoid Highway 29 congestion. The detour has traffic winding on a circuitous route close to Napa County Airport.
Traffic delays to and from Airport Boulevard west of the Devlin Road intersection are expected, the press release said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Arthur Clary retired in September He had been the Yountville postmaster for 15 years and with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 24 y…
Napa's aging Stanly Lane trail is newly paved and looking better than ever.
Napa man inherited an unusual gift: 3,000 vintage buttons. What's next for the collection?
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause …
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
Napa's historic post office lanterns get preservation update with new coverings.
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.