Traffic delays expected in Napa County's airport industrial area

Drivers should expect traffic delays in south Napa County's airport industrial area next week due to planned road closures at two key locations.

The Airport Boulevard exit from Highway 29 and the Airport Boulevard/Devlin Road intersection are slated to be closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday due to ongoing roadwork. Traffic will be directed to a clearly signed detour around the project limits, a county press release said.

Airport Boulevard at Highway 29 is a major entrance to the industrial area. As detours, traffic can enter using South Kelly Road or Soscol Ferry/Devlin roads.

The Airport Boulevard/Devlin Road intersection is along the major north-south route within the industrial area and is used by commuters seeking to avoid Highway 29 congestion. The detour has traffic winding on a circuitous route close to Napa County Airport.

Traffic delays to and from Airport Boulevard west of the Devlin Road intersection are expected, the press release said.

