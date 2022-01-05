 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic delays expected Thursday in American Canyon, city announces

Drivers in American Canyon are asked to prepare for traffic delays Thursday at Napa Junction and Lombard roads, the city announced.

The disruptions are expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a Wednesday posting to the city’s Facebook page. Intermittent traffic control and lane closures with one-way traffic will take place as part of the construction of a Circle K gas station in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to allow for extra travel time.

