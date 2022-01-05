Traffic delays expected Thursday in American Canyon, city announces

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Drivers in American Canyon are asked to prepare for traffic delays Thursday at Napa Junction and Lombard roads, the city announced.

The disruptions are expected to last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a Wednesday posting to the city’s Facebook page. Intermittent traffic control and lane closures with one-way traffic will take place as part of the construction of a Circle K gas station in the area.