Traffic lights at the Soscol Avenue and Lincoln Avenue intersection have been stuck on flashing red for several days, meaning that drivers are supposed to treat the major intersection as a four-way stop.

That’s because a driver, suspected by police to have been under the influence of alcohol, careened into a wooden power line pole there, severing it, on Friday.

The flashing red lights will likely continue for the next few days, said Ed Moore, engineering assistant for the city of Napa Public Works Department. But the city is expecting the normal red, yellow and green traffic signals will soon be back, albeit on fixed timings, later this week or early next week.

“We’re trying to get it to a point where we can take it out of flashing red, to a fixed time between red, yellow and green,” Moore said. “The longer fix of a brand new pole and new equipment will take much longer.”

Moore noted that the city’s been working to synchronize traffic signal timings on Soscol Avenue and Lincoln Avenue — as well as Redwood Road and Trancas Street — to improve traffic flow. With the collision, that work has been complicated, he said.

And it may take weeks or months to set up the new pole and outfit it with traffic technology, which Moore estimated will cost tens of thousands of dollars.