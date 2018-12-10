WARNING: Police video footage from the Dec. 5 shooting that killed David Molina contains extensive profanity. Reader discretion is advised.
Video segment 1:
Officer Christopher Simas: Hey man, what’s your name? Keep your hands up! (Simas leaves cop car, closes driver door) Hey, keep your hands up! Come here. (walks on pavement) Stop!
David Molina: What are you talking about? (checked, patterned jacket visible)
Simas: Stop!
Molina: What are you talking about, bro?
Simas: Put your hands up.
Molina: Why, dude? (trees, rain and streetlights are visible; Molina is in pants, jacket and cap)
Simas: Put your hands up. Someone said you have a gun. Put your hand up. Put your hands up!
Molina: Don’t point that shit at me, dude.
Simas: Put your hands up!
Molina: Don’t point that shit at me, dude!
Simas: Put your hands up!
Molina: Fuck you, bro.
Simas: Show me your hands!
Molina: Fuck you, dude.
Simas: Don’t reach into your pockets! Show me your hands. Turn around. Get on the ground. Get on the ground now!
Molina: That’s fucked up, dude!
Simas: Get on the ground.
Molina: Get away from me, dude.
Simas: Get on the ground.
Molina: Get the fuck away from me, dude. (continues walking away from Simas)
(Simas calls for backup)
Simas: Hey! Put your hands up.
(Molina runs toward an apartment complex, and Simas runs in pursuit)
Simas: Show me your fuckin’ hands!! (to a dispatcher) Napa Z2, foot pursuit!
Video segment 2:
Simas (to Molina): Show me your fuckin’ hands! NOW!!
(Simas’s AR-15 is visible in his hands. The officer is apparently outside an apartment complex. A railing is visible to the left.)
Molina: Fuck off!
Simas (to a dispatcher while running) Going eastbound through the apartment complex. (running) White male. Black hat, plaid sweatshirt. Cut toward the river trail. (to Molina) Show me your hands! Show me your hands!
(foot pursuit continues)
Video segment 3:
Simas: Keep your hands up! Keep ‘em up where I can see ‘em!
Molina: For real, dude?
Simas: For real. Keep ‘em up where I can see ‘em. Turn around.
Molina: Fuck you.
Video segment 4:
Molina: (unintelligible)
Simas: Then keep your hands up.
Molina: (unintelligible)
(the figure of Molina is visible a short distance from Simas, in the camera’s light)
Molina: Are you serious? Are you fuckin’ serious?
Simas (to a dispatcher): We’re on the trail. One uncooperative, headed east. (Molina continues walking away) About to pop up in the apartment complex. (sounds of Simas breathing as he walks)
Video segment 5:
Molina: Go ahead, bro.
(camera light goes through brush and bushes)
Simas: Do you have a gun or not?
Molina: No, dude!
Simas: Then put your hands up. Just put ‘em up.
Molina: Who the fuck told you what, dude? (Molina’s face is visible)
Simas: Put ‘em right behind your back. Right here. Keep your hands up.
Molina: Are you for real, bro? (sound of handcuffs being latched) Aw, you’re a stupid fuck, dude. Why are you gonna do that?
Simas: Stop.
Molina: All right. Well, why the fuck?
Simas: Stop!!
Molina: Shut your fuckin’ mouth!
Simas: Keep your hands up.
Molina: You’re a bitch. You don’t want to (unintelligible). (close-up of a hand, then Molina’s jacket) Shut your fuckin’ mouth. Let me go.
Simas: Put your hand behind your back. Now. All right?
Molina: Or what? Or what? Or what? Or what?
(sound of at least eight shots from Simas’ police-issued AR-15 rifle, which police said were muffled by the ground as Simas and Molina struggled for control of the weapon)
Molina: You motherfucker, what are you gonna do?
(wrestling and breathing sounds)
Molina: Fuck you, dude!
(five sharp, rapid gunshots in about one second)
Simas: Napa Z2, shots fired, subject down. (heavy breathing)