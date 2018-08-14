The public on Thursday will be able to see and comment on new proposals to renovate Soscol Junction where highways 29 and 221 meet.
Caltrans and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority are hosting the meeting. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at NVTA headquarters, 625 Burnell St., in Napa.
A previous proposal for Soscol Junction involved building a flyover. Critics said the design would cause problems for cyclists and would be unsightly at the gateway to the Napa Valley.
Since then, transportation officials have explored putting Highway 29 on an overpass and using roundabouts to direct the cross traffic passing underneath it.